World leaders thank UK's Liz Truss and hope for stability

World leaders sent messages of goodwill to British Prime Minister Liz Truss after she resigned on Thursday.

US President Joe Biden thanked Ms Truss for “holding Russia accountable” while European nations hoped for stability in the coming weeks.

“The United States and the United Kingdom are strong allies and enduring friends — and that fact will never change,” Mr Biden said.

“I thank Prime Minister Liz Truss for her partnership on a range of issues including holding Russia accountable for its war against Ukraine. We will continue our close co-operation with the UK government as we work together to meet the global challenges our nations face.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said it was important that Britain found “stability as soon as possible”.

“We want, above all else, stability,” Mr Macron said. “On a personal level, I am always sad to see a colleague go.”

Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin called for her successor to be named as soon as possible.

“On a personal level, I sympathise with her. I think it’s been a very difficult time for the British prime minister given all that has happened and so on,” he said.

“I think stability is very important and we would like to see the UK … have a successor selected as quickly as possible and that stability will be brought to the situation given the fairly significant geopolitical issues facing Europe, not least the issues I’ve just discussed, the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis.”

He added: “I had a number of opportunities to engage with Prime Minister Liz Truss during her brief period as prime minister and I convey my best wishes to her and her family, following today's announcement of her resignation.”

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said: “I had a good contact with her … so I'm annoyed for her personally. We agreed on a whole range of views and I'm looking forward to work with who will be my next colleague."

He added: "It will be the fifth one, I believe."

Russia was quick to weigh in and criticise the departing leader.

“Britain has never known such a disgrace of a prime minister,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.