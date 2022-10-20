Britain could have new prime minister by Monday

Britain could have a new prime minister as early as Monday afternoon, it was confirmed, after the new set of leadership contest rules were announced by the Conservative Party.

Candidates will have to reach a high bar of 100 supporters among Tory MPs to get to the first round of voting.

With a total of 357 MPs in the British Parliament, this means a maximum of three can stand. Former chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced his candidacy alongside Leader of the House Penny Mordaunt.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson, who is currently on holiday in the Caribbean, has also allowed his name to circulate as a candidate.

If Mr Johnson is in the final pair of MPs after the second round of voting — if he secures the minimum 100 votes — then he will be the favourite to win, as he is still highly popular among the membership.

The former leader and any other contestants have until 2pm on Monday to submit their nominations of more than 100 MPs.

Following Monday’s vote, the decision to elect the next party leader, and hence prime minister, will be made by the 166,000 Tory party members in a very fast contest.

The members will vote online for their preferred candidate, with the winner announced on Friday, October 28.

Boris Johnson delivers a speech on his last day in office. There is an outside chance he could return following Liz Truss's resignation. Reuters

Also, if members have to choose between two candidates, there will be at least one live broadcast debate.

But it was confirmed by Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee that sets the rules, that if one of the final pair of candidates were to drop out of the race on Monday, then the remaining person would instantly become party leader.

Liz Truss, the current prime minister, would then see King Charles III to offer her formal resignation. The new leader would then have a formal audience with the king.