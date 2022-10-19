UK banks warn against tax raid on profits to fund budget hole

UK banks have warned against a reported multibillion pound tax raid on sector profits reportedly being planned by new Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt.

Industry executives warned the UK government against tax rises that would challenge “competitiveness”.

Mr Hunt is looking at retaining extra taxes on bank and energy companies to help fill a budget hole, officials have told The Financial Times.

He has said he is not opposed to windfall taxes as the country fights rampant inflation and the fallout from the now-discredited mini-budget that scared markets into a sell off and the pound to slide.

The Office for Budget Responsibility indicates Mr Hunt is looking for up to £30 billion to show markets he can balance the budget and bring debt down.

Mr Hunt stepped into the finance job after Kwasi Kwarteng was fired for the mini-budget that caused markets to panic, hitting pension funds and forcing mortgage rates to rise.

He is now looking to develop a new budget to tackle the crises hitting Britain.

Mr Hunt has confirmed corporation tax will rise to 25 per cent next April but he appeared to be deciding on whether to keep the banking surcharge, currently at 8 per cent.

If he cuts the surcharge to 5 per cent, that means an effective rate of 30 per cent which could raise £500 million per year, according to Financial Times sources.

David Postings, chief executive of trade body UK Finance, urged the government “to not put at risk the competitiveness of the UK’s banking and finance industry”.

“Two thirds of those jobs are outside London. The industry pays a higher rate of taxation overall than any other sector because of the bank surcharge and the bank levy,” he said.

“The government’s decision to increase corporation tax, when it was originally planned, included a reduction in the surcharge levied on banks.”

Ben Zaranko, from the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said Mr Hunt was likely to want “a combination of tax rises, savings on social security and squeezing public services a bit more to make the numbers add up”.

“The only one not already done is VAT, so that would be an obvious place to look, but it would obviously add to the cost of living squeeze so might not be incredibly popular,” Mr Zaranko said.

Mr Hunt has warned of hard decisions coming as the budget is drawn up.

Defence secretary Ben Wallace and his deputy James Heappey have indicated they could resign if Prime Minister Liz Truss goes back on her promise to raise defence spending to 3 per cent of gross domestic product by 2030.

Banks are expected to make extra profits on rising interest rates and bigger margins on lending.

But Brexit also resulted in a “substantial negative impact” for trade in both directions between the European Union and the UK, according to Ireland’s Economic and Social Research Institute.

Trade from the UK to the EU dropped 16 per cent, while there was a 20 per cent decline in trade from the EU to the UK, compared to a no-Brexit scenario, ESRI said.

“Across EU member states, we find that Brexit has led to a significant decline in trade with the UK in almost all cases although by varying magnitudes,” authors Janez Kren and Martina Lawless wrote.

For most countries the drop in imports and exports was similar, though Ireland stands out has having had a particularly large decline in imports from the UK, they said.