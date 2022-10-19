UK inflation rises to 10.1% as prices increase at fastest in 40 years

The rate of Consumer Price Index inflation in the UK rose to 10.1 per cent in the 12 months to September, official figures showed on Wednesday.

Economists had predicted it would return to double digits, compared with 9.9 per cent the previous month.

The rate returned to July’s recent high, the Office for National Statistics figures showed.

The CPI monthly rate was 0.5 per cent in September 2022, compared with 0.3% in September 2021.

The ONS said rising food prices was the greatest addition to the cost-of-living squeeze on households, while it had been partially offset by a drop in motor fuel costs.

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said the rise in the cost of living was the fastest in 40 years.

He said: “After last month’s small fall, headline inflation returned to its high seen earlier in the summer.

“The rise was driven by further increases across food, which saw its largest annual rise in over 40 years, while hotel prices also increased after falling this time last year.

“These rises were partially offset by continuing falls in the costs of petrol, with airline prices falling by more than usual for this time of year and second-hand car prices also rising less steeply than the large increases seen last year.

“While still at a historically high rate, the costs facing businesses are beginning to rise more slowly, with crude oil prices actually falling in September.”

In response to the figures, chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the Government “will prioritise help for the most vulnerable while delivering wider economic stability”.

Since former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget on September 23 the UK's economy has been in turmoil, with the pound crashing and markets volatile.

Last week, prime minister Liz Truss sacked Mr Kwarteng and replaced him with Mr Hunt, who proceeded to rip up her tax-cutting agenda.

Ms Truss is set to address MPs in parliament on Wednesday for the first time since abandoning her economic plans, as she seeks to reassert her waning political authority.

The prime minister, who is battling to rescue her premiership after just six weeks in charge, is set to face hostile questions from Tory as well as opposition MPs in a likely febrile House of Commons.

Alice Haine, Personal Finance Analyst at DIY investment platform Bestinvest, said the slight increase "might seem modest, but consumers aren’t out of the woods yet as inflation is expected to increase again from here – further eroding purchasing power at a time when borrowing costs are also continuing to rise", pointing out that household finances are still being impacted by the skyrocketing price of groceries.

She said: “The hope is that the cap on energy bills this winter will help to curb the alarming jumps in inflation that have become the norm in recent months and lead to a peak before the end of the year."

September’s inflation reading will make important reading for the Treasury as it used to decide increases for a number of key policies.

For example, the CPI rate will be used as part of the Work and Pensions Secretary’s annual benefits uprating review.

If the Government decides to uprate benefits by inflation, this is the percentage they will be increased by, this will come into effect from next April.

September’s inflation figure is also the one used by the department within the triple-lock pension commitment.

The triple-lock means pensions will rise by the highest of three figures: average earnings, CPI inflation based on September’s rate or 2.5 per

cent.

With average earnings most recently hitting 5.4 per cent, it is widely expected that pensions would rise by the inflation rate in April next year.

However, on Tuesday, Downing Street indicated ministers could ditch their commitment to the triple lock as new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt looks for more cuts to fill the Government’s financial black hole.

The inflation rate will also be used to decide the property tax increase facing high street firms.