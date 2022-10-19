Suella Braverman out over security breach, plunging Truss's government into deeper chaos

Liz Truss's crumbling government was dealt a fresh blow on Wednesday with the departure of Home Secretary Suella Braverman following a security breach.

Ms Braverman said she had made “a mistake” by sending an official document regarding migration policy via her personal phone and had tendered her resignation. The government's immigration policy is currently a market sensitive issue, one tied up with the upcoming financial statement designed to stabilise the markets.

Although her departure was not directly due to the performance of Ms Truss, she did take a swipe at the prime minister, saying she had concerns over the direction of the government “breaking key pledges to voters” and not “honouring manifesto commitments”.

In her leaving statement, the champion of the Conservative right hinted that Ms Truss should consider her own position as prime minister.

“Pretending we haven't made mistakes, carrying on as if everyone can't see we've made them, and hoping things will magically come right is not serious politics,” she said.

Grant Shapps, a critic of Ms Truss from the centre of the party and an ally of Rishi Sunak, is tipped to replace Ms Braverman.

In her resignation letter, which she tweeted, Ms Braverman said as home secretary she held herself to the highest standards and resigning was “the right thing to do”. “The business of government relies upon people accepting responsibility for their mistakes,” she wrote.

It is a hammer blow to the prime minister who is struggling to retain her authority less than seven weeks into her tenure. In her own letter Ms Truss said she accepted the minister's decision to stand down, saying it was important cabinet confidentiality is respected.

“I accept your resignation and respect the decision you have made. It is important the ministerial code is upheld and that cabinet confidentiality is respected,” Ms Truss wrote.

Ms Truss has already sacked her original chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, after his mini-budget backfired.

Ms Braverman, who was appointed as Home Secretary in place of Priti Patel when Ms Truss came to power, was previously the attorney general but was promoted to one of the top Cabinet jobs after she raised her profile during the ultimately failed bid to become party leader in the summer. She was popular with backbench MPs and the party members.

As home secretary, Ms Braverman was in charge of MI5, Britain’s internal security service, that closely monitors extremists and terrorists, providing top secret information on which the politician has to make important decisions.

But she has also been heavily opposed to any relaxation of visas for immigrants, putting her in opposition to the prime minister who wants more migrants to help boost growth.

Downing Street sources have indicated that the security breach was a “genuine, honest mistake”, that the ministerial code had been breached and as a result Ms Braverman had effectively been sacked.

Rumours had gripped Westminster following Ms Truss’s poor showing at Prime Minister's Questions after she remained working in her parliamentary office.

It is now thought that Ms Truss was having discussions on the action she should take in regards to the security breach.

The dismissal of a right-wing MP could have repercussions on Ms Truss’s own authority from the Brexiteer wing of the party, to which Ms Braverman will now return.

There are already fears among Brexiteers that the prime minister might cave in to European Union demands on the Northern Ireland Protocol. This could lead to crucial loss of support from the European Research Group of MPs and further threaten her leadership.

Ms Braverman, who was appointed on September 6, becomes the shortest serving home secretary since the Duke of Wellington who was in office for just 30 days in 1843.

My letter to the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/TaWO1PMOF2 — Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) October 19, 2022

During her short time in the job she caused controversy by suggesting at Conservative Party conference there had been a “coup” by MPs forcing the overturning of Ms Truss's plan to scrap the top rate of tax, caused a row with the Indian government amid trade talks over comments about immigrants overstaying and criticised “Guardian-reading, tofu-eating wokerati” for supporting environmental protests.

Separately, one of the Prime Minister’s senior aides, Jason Stein, has reportedly been suspended pending an investigation by the Cabinet Office propriety and ethics team into briefings against Sajid Javid.

Earlier, Ms Truss faced MPs in the House of Commons for just her third PMQs as she battles to keep her beleaguered premiership intact. How her rebellious MPs judged her performance during the showdown could decide her future, just six weeks into her tenure in Downing Street.

Ms Truss said that she had no intention of stepping down as prime minister, insisting she is “a fighter, not a quitter”.

With elections to the 1922 Committee completed late on Tuesday, the powerful grouping of backbench MPs may set new rules to trigger a confidence vote in Ms Truss’s leadership.

Ms Truss began Wednesday's session by repeating that she accepted she had made mistakes on the economy and again apologised.

She tried to get the upper hand by criticising opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer for refusing to condemn striking railway workers.

She was ridiculed by Sir Keir, who read out a list of her policies which had already been abandoned. He asked if “out by Christmas” was the title or publication date for a book being written about her time in office.

Sir Keir said the government had “crashed the economy” and read out a list of dropped economic policies, with Labour MPs shouting “gone” after each one.

He added: “Economic credibility — gone. And her supposed best friend the former chancellor, he’s gone as well. They’re all gone. So why is she still here?”

Ms Truss replied: “I am a fighter and not a quitter. I have acted in the national interest to make sure that we have economic stability.”

Ms Truss is attempting to build bridges with Tory MPs, including through “fairly regular” events for backbenchers, No 10 said.

But there is speculation that the chairman of the Tory backbench 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady has already received more than 54 letters calling for a confidence vote in the PM, the threshold for triggering one if Ms Truss was not in the 12 months’ grace period for new leaders.

“I wouldn’t get into private conversations,” the Prime Minister’s press secretary said. “That’s the first I’ve heard.”

Tory MP William Wragg told the Commons he has submitted a letter to Sir Graham.

Mr Wragg, vice chairman of the 1922 Committee, told MPs: “What occurred with that financial statement, I am personally ashamed because I cannot go and face my constituents, look them in the eye and say that they should support our great party, and the polls would seem to bear that out.”

Conservative MP Steve Double said Ms Truss will likely have to stand down “quite soon”, telling Times Radio that “she is absolutely in the last-chance saloon”.