Suella Braverman knocked out of Tory leadership race as Sunak maintains lead

Suella Braverman has been knocked out of the race to be Britain's next prime minister, after coming last in a second round of balloting by Conservative MPs that cut the field down to five for the next phase of the contest.

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak remained in front with 101 votes, while junior minister Penny Mordaunt continued to gather momentum by staying second with 83.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, whose first major speech of the campaign on Wednesday was overshadowed by Ms Mordaunt's growing support, came third with 64 votes. Former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch came fourth with 49.

Backbench MP Tom Tugendhat is the fifth and final contender still standing after winning 32 votes. He was down by five compared to the first round on Tuesday, but insisted he would not withdraw despite flagging support.

"The campaign for a clean start continues... I will be putting my vision for Britain forward to the public at the TV debates next week," he said.

Ms Braverman, the attorney general, who had positioned herself as a hardline Brexiteer, was eliminated with 27 votes.

Supporters of Ms Mordaunt celebrated her growing momentum after she gained 16 votes compared to round one, making her the biggest mover in Wednesday's vote.

Votes that went to Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and former foreign secretary Nadhim Zahawi appeared to scatter across the field, with Ms Truss's allies spinning that she did not expect major gains from those camps.

She will be expected to pick up more of Ms Braverman's votes after the Truss, Braverman and Badenoch campaigns were encouraged to join forces to fly the flag of the party's right.

Unless anyone drops out, three more votes will be needed on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to cut the field down to two. Conservative Party members will then be asked to choose between the two finalists.

There are 358 Tory MPs and the threshold to enter the final round is effectively 120, since it would be mathematically impossible for someone with that many votes to have two opponents in front of them.

The five remaining candidates face a frenetic weekend with three separate televised debates and an increasingly bitter briefing war within the party, despite appeals from MPs to keep things civil.

Ms Mordaunt was hit by a remarkable verbal missile on Wednesday from former Brexit negotiator Lord Frost, who said she was so ineffective as a member of his team that he had to ask Prime Minister Boris Johnson to remove her.

"I'm quite surprised that she is where she is in this leadership race,” Lord Frost told Talk TV. "I felt she did not master the detail that was necessary in the negotiations."

At her launch event, Ms Truss said she would not attack her rival directly but pointedly talked up her own experience in senior cabinet roles, in a thinly veiled contrast with the relatively unknown Ms Mordaunt.

Ms Truss pitched herself as a candidate ready to "hit the ground running" as prime minister and oversee tax cuts and economic reforms to lift Britain's economy out of a high-price malaise.

She said she had stayed in the cabinet out of loyalty to the departing Mr Johnson but told supporters and journalists she had privately opposed a tax increase that took effect in April.

Mr Sunak meanwhile rejected the suggestion that his considerable personal wealth and background as a banker would make him a poor fit for a country struggling with soaring bills.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that the furlough scheme he oversaw as chancellor was an example of him standing up for less wealthy people.

"I don’t judge people by their bank accounts, I judge them by their character, and I think people can judge me by my actions over the past couple of years," she said.

Mr Tugendhat said rival candidates were trying to lure him into their camp but that he would not withdraw from the race because some MPs might change their minds.

The former soldier, the only candidate still standing who did not serve in any ministerial role under Mr Johnson, said he was "untainted by the last two years" of scandal surrounding the government.

Mr Johnson, who bowed to a cabinet mutiny and announced his resignation last Thursday, is expected to leave Downing Street the day after the new Tory leader is chosen, meaning the new prime minister will take office on September 6.

