Five candidates to replace British Prime Minister Liz Truss

Liz Truss’s position in No 10 Downing Street is looking more unstable by the day as growing voices question how her term can continue amid increasing chaos.

By sacking Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor after just 38 days and parachuting Jeremy Hunt into his place, Ms Truss had hoped to quieten those who were saying her time was up.

Ms Truss may still be hoping that Mr Hunt’s reversal on Monday of almost all the tax cuts previously unveiled will save her political skin.

Read more Liz Truss faces week to save job amid unrest in Tory party

But Conservative MPs continue to question how she can remain in office following a rocky start to her premiership and a series of humiliating U-turns.

So who are the five main candidates expected to battle it out to replace Ms Truss if she is forced out of office?

Rishi Sunak

The former chancellor, 42, missed out on the top spot to Ms Truss in the Conservative leadership race.

The bruising campaign saw him repeatedly clash with his rival over economic policies. While Ms Truss said tax cuts would increase investment and fire up the economy, Mr Sunak argued such moves would exacerbate already surging inflation.

After Ms Truss entered office and unveiled £45 billion ($50.3bn) in tax cuts, unleashing chaos on financial markets, Mr Sunak bit his tongue. He steered clear of the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham to allow Ms Truss to “own the moment”.

Mr Sunak is seen by many as a safe pair of hands, having steered the economy through the Covid-19 pandemic with his furlough scheme for workers and help for businesses hit by lockdowns.

Expand Autoplay British Prime Minister Liz Truss is under growing pressure after an economic crisis in the country. Here, 'The National' takes a look at five candidates vying to replace her, including former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, above. PA

Penny Mordaunt

After being knocked out of the Tory leadership race, Ms Mordaunt was appointed leader of the House of Commons and Lord President of the Council by Ms Truss.

The 49-year-old made an impression early on as she played a leading role in the accession council ceremony which saw King Charles III officially declared monarch.

She previously held several government roles, including international trade secretary, international development secretary and paymaster general. She was the first woman to hold the posts of defence secretary and armed forces minister.

Ms Mordaunt has come out to defend Ms Truss as Tory MPs express doubt in her policies. She compared the prime minister’s struggles to those faced and overcome by Britain’s wartime leader Sir Winston Churchill.

Jeremy Hunt

Best known for being a former health secretary, the 55-year-old was last Friday announced as chancellor after the prime minister sacked Kwasi Kwarteng.

He was appointed health secretary in 2012, taking over responsibility for England's National Health Service. During his six-year stint in the post the service suffered plummeting staff morale and worsening patient experience. By 2018 the annual winter crisis had been replaced by “a year-round crisis”, the British Medical Association said.

Mr Hunt was embroiled in a bitter dispute with junior doctors over pay and working conditions. It led to the first junior doctors’ strike in the UK for more than 40 years.

Ben Wallace

The former soldier has served as defence secretary since 2019. He retained his position in a Cabinet shuffle after Ms Truss replaced Boris Johnson in September.

The 52-year-old has taken a tough line against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine in February. He has visited Kyiv for high level talks with the government and repeatedly rebuked President Vladimir Putin over his actions.

When the Russian president threatened to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine, Mr Wallace responded by saying such an outcome is “highly unlikely”.

The future of Mr Wallace’s position was thrown into doubt at the weekend when the chancellor said Britain’s Ministry of Defence, like all other government departments, will have to make additional financial savings. Mr Hunt declined to commit to lifting the armed forces’ budget to 3 per cent of national income by 2030, as pledged by Ms Truss.

A refusal to boost defence spending would likely amount to a resigning matter for Mr Wallace.

Suella Braverman

Appointed home secretary by Ms Truss, Ms Braverman is tasked with ensuring the safety of communities in Britain, stopping illegal immigration and tackling crime.

The 42-year-old previously served as attorney general and as a junior Brexit minister.

She was the first Tory MP to launch a bid to succeed Mr Johnson in last summer’s contest. After being knocked out, the former barrister threw her support behind Ms Truss.

Among her pledges is to reform the Modern Slavery Act to make it harder for illegal immigrants to get protection from the law. She said a shake-up would allow UK officials to deport migrants who have “paid tens of thousands of pounds for the privilege of being a so-called modern slave”.