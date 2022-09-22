Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner released from Russian danger zone 'by skin of their teeth'

Two British men released by Russia in Ukraine are on their way home after getting out “by the skin of their teeth”.

Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner were among 10 prisoners of war, five of whom are British, who were released on Wednesday after mediation by Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman.

The names of the other British PoWs have not been confirmed by the UK government.

But on Wednesday, a video emerged of two men sitting inside a place, in which Mr Aslin introduced himself and Mr Pinner, and said: "We just want to let everyone know that we're now out of the danger zone and we're on our way home to our families."

Mr Pinner said: "By the skin of our teeth", as Mr Aslin continued: "We just want everyone to know the good news etc, so thanks to everyone that's been supporting us and whatnot, so it's really muchly appreciated."

Mr Pinner added: "Thanks to everybody."

The Saudi Press Agency released pictures which also showed another British man, John Harding, among the group freed in the prisoner exchange. Mr Harding, along with Andrew Hill and Dylan Healy, went on trial last month in the city of Donetsk on charges of acting as mercenaries, Russian media reported.

The release of the men came on the same day that Russia announced it would be calling up 300,000 reservists to bolster its forces in Ukraine.

An intelligence update from the UK’s Ministry of Defence said Russia was likely to encounter difficulties with the plan.

“Russia is likely to struggle with the logistical and administrative challenges of even mustering the 300,000 personnel," the MoD said on Twitter. "It will probably attempt to stand up new formations with many of these troops, which are unlikely to be combat effective for months."

“Even this limited mobilisation is likely to be highly unpopular with parts of the Russian population. Putin is accepting considerable political risk in the hope of generating much-needed combat power.

“The move is effectively an admission that Russia has exhausted its supply of willing volunteers to fight in Ukraine.”

Mr Aslin and Mr Pinner were sentenced to death by a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in July after being convicted of acting as mercenaries in Ukraine.

The pair, who are both married to Ukrainian partners, moved to Ukraine in 2018. They each served in Ukraine’s armed forces for years before Russia’s invasion and were captured in Mariupol defending the besieged city.

On Wednesday night Mr Aslin’s mother, Angela Wood, described her son as a “very brave man”.

"If it's true, it's a big relief,” she told The Daily Telegraph after news of his release. "He is a very brave man. But I cannot comment at the moment."

The 10 prisoners of war included citizens of Sweden, Croatia and Morocco, as well as two US military veterans, Alex Drueke, 40, and Andy Huynh, 27.

“The relevant Saudi authorities received and transferred them from Russia to the kingdom and are facilitating procedures for their safe return to their respective countries,” the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the gratitude and appreciation of the government of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Russian Federation and to Ukraine for their response to the efforts made by the Crown Prince for the release of the PoWs.”

UK officials thanked Ukraine and Saudi Arabia and said they were grateful for their assistance in arranging the prisoner swap.

“I welcome the safe return of Ukrainian prisoners of war and one civilian, including five British nationals," UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.

"Prisoners of war from other countries held by Russia-backed proxies have also been returned.

"This brings to an end many months of uncertainty and suffering, including the threat of the death penalty, for them and their families at the hands of Russia.

“Tragically, that was not the case for one of those detained and our thoughts remain with the family of Paul Urey."

Urey, 45, died in captivity in July after he was charged with carrying out "mercenary activities" in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic.

Russian authorities claimed the aid worker, from Manchester, had died as a result of “illness and stress”.

But Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said his body, which was returned this month, showed signs of "possible unspeakable torture”.

Urey’s sister, Lyndsey Coulton, told the Daily Mail: “It’s been a real mixed bag of emotions.

“I’m so, so happy for those let go and their families too. But it was just too late for Paul. If the prisoner swap had happened in April, like it was supposed to, he would still be here.

“This news won’t bring Paul back. He’ll still come home in a coffin.”