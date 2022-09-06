Liz Truss's Twitter namesake revels in accidental plaudits

A Twitter user being mistaken by politicians and the public for Liz Truss has been happily playing along, even expressing a willingness to eat meatballs with the Swedish prime minister.

Liz Trussell, who goes by the name @LizTruss, has been sending cheeky replies to the praise and mentions intended for her Twitter handle namesake, who uses @trussliz, since Ms Truss won the Conservative leadership election on Monday.

"@LizTruss still doesn't get it — Boris Johnson did *not* get Brexit done, his myriad mistakes over Covid cost countless lives, & he leaves having disgraced his office," Caroline Lucas, the co-leader of the Green Party, wrote.

"Meanwhile, she's campaigned as a right-wing ideologue & will govern as such — which is a disaster for all of us."

Liz Trussell's Twitter account. Photo: Twitter

@LizTruss did not reply, but another user pointed out the error, saying it was @TrussLizpm “who is the problem not @LizTruss”.

“I think you owe Liz Trussell from Reading an apology,” Tibbles The Brummie Cat added.

"And I bet she likes cake," wrote another on the thread.

"I love cake," Ms Trussell replied.

The Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson also reached out, mistakenly congratulating Ms Trussell on becoming the UK's leader.

“Sweden and UK will continue our deep and comprehensive co-operation. Important for our citizens, economies and security,” she wrote.

She later deleted her post — but not before Ms Trussell replied to thank her.

"Looking forward to a visit soon! Get the meatballs ready,” she wrote.

It was “too bad they deleted it, you seem like you'd be a far better PM,” wrote another Twitter user in reply to the exchange.

Another user urged her to show them all that the “best man for the job is a WOMAN”.

“Preach sister,” Ms Trussell replied.

As Ms Trussell became known for her antics, others tweeted her on purpose.

“There must be a way the new Prime Minister can be appointed via Twitter and the Queen accidentally appoints @Liztruss instead,” wrote one user.

“Yes!!!!!! Me & Queen Liz would deffo be besties,” she replied.

The real Ms Truss will be appointed by Queen Elizabeth II as the 15th prime minister of her 70-year reign on Tuesday at Balmoral in Scotland.