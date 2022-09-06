Liz Truss becomes UK prime minister: New leader set to launch freeze on energy bills

Liz Truss assumed power as Britain’s new prime minister on Tuesday, taking charge during an energy and inflation crisis she is expected to tackle within days with a sweeping plan to freeze fuel bills.

Ms Truss accepted Queen Elizabeth II’s invitation to form a government after Boris Johnson formally resigned at the monarch’s Balmoral estate in Scotland, completing the transfer of power after a two-month leadership contest.

Mr Johnson earlier said farewell to Downing Street with a valedictory speech in which he expressed regret at his departure but urged the Conservatives to unite behind Ms Truss.

With the ceremonies out of the way, Ms Truss was due to head back to London to turn her attention to appointing a new Conservative cabinet and facing the economic storm clouds set to dominate the first months of her premiership.

Plans briefed to journalists suggest Ms Truss could freeze household energy bills around their current level of £1,971 ($2,283) per year until at least January, and possibly until the next election expected in 2024.

Halting the looming 80 per cent rise in bills could cost as much as £100 billion ($116bn), and would mark a swift change of tack from Ms Truss after she spent the Tory leadership contest arguing for tax cuts instead of government handouts.

Simon Clarke, a Treasury minister and supporter of Ms Truss, said the new prime minister would make a “decisive intervention” to help people through the crisis unfolding in the shadow of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But there were doubts over how such a freeze would be paid for, with the opposition Labour Party alarmed by suggestions that the money would be recouped through higher bills over a period of 10 to 20 years.

Labour MPs called for a windfall tax on energy companies to fund the freeze, while Paul Massara, the former boss of energy company npower, told LBC radio: “This isn’t a freebie.”

Ms Truss, who defeated Rishi Sunak to win the Conservative leadership, was expected to appoint close ally Kwasi Kwarteng as her chancellor of the exchequer.

Former Middle East minister James Cleverly and defeated leadership candidate Suella Braverman were also in line for senior positions as Ms Truss appoints her cabinet.

Two senior Johnson ministers, Nadine Dorries and Priti Patel, pre-empted Ms Truss’s announcements by saying they would step away from the front benches.

Ms Patel said she would resign as home secretary once a successor was in place, while culture secretary Ms Dorries said she was leaving the cabinet and was widely tipped to move to the House of Lords.

Mr Johnson, forced out by Tory MPs who lost patience after a series of scandals, tendered his resignation at Balmoral after his farewell speech in Downing Street early on Tuesday.

In a speech full of typical rhetorical flourishes, he urged the Conservatives to unite but expressed resentment over his mid-term departure, complaining that MPs had “changed the rules halfway through”.

Amid speculation that he will one day attempt a comeback, he left people guessing with an enigmatic reference to the Roman statesman Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus, said to have come out of retirement for a second stint in power.

Mr Johnson flew to Scotland to offer his resignation after the queen, 96, who has suffered mobility problems and cancelled a number of public appearances in recent months, decided not to return to London for the handover.

Ms Truss travelled separately to Balmoral to be invited to form a government, making her the 15th prime minister of the queen’s 70-year reign in a line stretching back to Winston Churchill.

She is the third woman to become prime minister after fellow Conservative leaders Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.

Ms Truss was congratulated by world leaders but was urged to show co-operation towards the European Union after often stormy UK-EU relations under Mr Johnson's tenure.

"The British people are our friends, the British nation is our ally," said French President Emmanuel Macron, who was visibly irked by Ms Truss's statement last month that the jury was still out on whether he was a friend or foe.