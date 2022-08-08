Truss and Sunak face pressure to explain help for cash-strapped households

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are facing increasing calls to explain how they will help households with the UK's soaring cost of living.

The leadership contenders' responses to the worsening economic conditions have emerged as the main battleground in the bid to be the next prime minister.

Ms Truss came under fire from Mr Sunak’s allies for suggesting there would be no “handouts” and later playing down the comment.

READ MORE Be it Sunak or Truss, the UK is poised to move in a new direction

The row followed the Tory leadership favourite telling the Financial Times she would “look at what more can be done” after warnings from the Bank of England about the longest recession since the financial crisis and inflation rising to more than 13 per cent.

“The way I would do things is in a Conservative way of lowering the tax burden, not giving out handouts,” Ms Truss said.

Mr Sunak quickly condemned it as “simply wrong to rule out further direct support” for struggling families this winter.

UK Conservatives on the leadership campaign trail - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Conservative leadership candidate and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss leaves the hall in Exeter, south-west England, after her speech to a Conservative Party membership hustings. Getty

Penny Mordaunt, a former Tory leadership contender who has thrown her support behind Ms Truss, insisted she had been misinterpreted.

“It’s not that she’s ruling out all future help, that’s a misinterpretation of what she said," Ms Mordaunt told Sky News.

“What she is looking at, though, is enabling people to keep more of the money that they earn."

But supporters of Mr Sunak accused Ms Truss of another about-face after she last week retreated on proposals to cut public sector pay outside London.

Former chief whip Mark Harper tweeted: “Stop blaming journalists [again] — reporting what you actually say isn’t ‘misinterpreted’.

“Second time in just five days. This kind of thing happened under the current PM and hugely damaged trust in us all.

“So just what does ‘not giving out handouts’ mean then?”

Stop blaming journalists (again) - reporting what you actually say isn’t ‘misinterpreted’.



2nd time in just 5 days. This kind of thing happened under the current PM & hugely damaged trust in us all.



So just what does “not giving out handouts” mean then?



Seems pretty clear… https://t.co/t9n1slqHbP — Mark Harper (@Mark_J_Harper) August 7, 2022

His camp also rounded on Ms Truss’s plans to use a September emergency budget to immediately reverse the national insurance rate rise brought in by Mr Sunak when he was chancellor.

“I would use it to immediately tackle the cost-of-living crisis by cutting taxes, reversing the rise on national insurance and suspending the green levy on energy bills,” she wrote in the Sunday Telegraph.

Former Tory party co-chairman Oliver Dowden said Ms Truss's proposed tax cuts were “insufficient” to help low-income workers and would disproportionately benefit those better off.

Everything you need to know about Rishi Sunak - video

“You’re going to see energy bills going up to almost £4,000 ($4,820) and if you look at the idea of the tax cuts, this idea of reversing the national insurance contributions, that’s only going to benefit someone working full-time on the national living wage by less than £60," Mr Dowden told BBC News.

“Contrast that with whoever the prime minister is, they’re going to get a benefit of about £1,800.

“So this isn’t the way to help people through this very difficult period.”

Mr Sunak would go further than the extra £1,200 he offered to the poorest in society as chancellor, his allies suggested. He has also pledged to axe VAT on fuel bills.

Everything you need to know about Liz Truss - video

Tory MP Damian Hinds conceded the existing package was not enough in these “extraordinarily difficult times”.

“Things have been getting worse even since that was put into place in terms of projections for energy bills … and he’s been clear that more may well be needed and and he is ready to do that as required,” Mr Hinds told Sky News.

Ms Truss and Mr Sunak continue to criss-cross the country seeking support from Tory members to be elected the next party leader and prime minister.

Voting has begun, with the result to be announced on September 5.