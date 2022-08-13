UK weather: extreme heat in London but thunderstorms in the north

More extreme heat and drought conditions are afflicting London and the southern half of the UK this weekend, while the northern half is set to be struck by thunderstorms and floods.

The UK Met Office forecast for London and the south-east of England said it would stay sunny and dry into the afternoon, with conditions fractionally cooler on the coast. It forecast a maximum temperature of 35 °C in the region, some way off the UK record temperature set in July, when the mercury rocketed up to 40.2ºC at London's Heathrow Airport.

The highest predicted daytime temperature in London on Saturday is 35 °C.

In response, the Met Office has issued an amber heat warning covering most of England and Wales for both Saturday and Sunday.

This means heat-related illnesses including sunburn and heat exhaustion are “likely” among the general population, and delays to public transport are “possible”.

Meanwhile, a lower-level yellow warning for thunderstorms is in place from noon on Sunday until 6am on Monday for most of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

This warning means there is a “small chance” of flooding in these nations and the potential for power cuts.

A day of wildfires in south England

It comes after an official drought was declared in eight areas of England on Friday by the National Drought Group, which comprises representatives from the UK government, water companies, the Environment Agency and others.

Fire crews in Derbyshire were still tackling a huge blaze at 9pm on Friday night, with four fire engines at the scene in Creswell, Worksop.

Footage shared online showed flames filling the horizon and large plumes of smoke in the sky above a residential area.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service also fought embankment blazes beside a railway in Matlock, and near Junction 26 of the M1.

The service said it was “planning for a busy weekend” of further fires. It echoed the pleas of fire services across the nation by asking people not to light fires in their gardens or use portable barbecues.

About 35 firefighters tackled a blaze that destroyed two hectares of grassland at the Leyton Flats wildlife reserve in Waltham Forest, east London, on Friday.

London Fire Brigade said there were no fires in the capital at 9pm on Friday.

In Dorset, firefighters batted through the night to bring a large blaze at Studland under control.

Ninety firefighters attended the fire, which was reported at about 1pm on Friday, and 10 fire engines were sent from neighbouring areas, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

A spokeswoman for the force told the PA News agency a disposable barbecue was the most likely cause.

“We found evidence of a little camp where someone had used a disposable barbecue,” she said.

“We can't say 100 per cent that was the cause, but when we find evidence we have to assume that's the most likely cause — fires don't just start on their own.”

Between August 1 and 10, Dorset and Wiltshire crews attend 180 wildfires compared to just 34 over the same period last year — an increase of 429%.

The spokeswoman said operational staff had “never had a year like this one, it is just unprecedented”.

England water supplies 'safe'

England's drought could persist into the next year, according to the EA.

John Curtin, executive director for local operations at the EA, said that after the driest summer in 50 years, it would take “weeks' worth of rain” to replenish water sources such as Kent's Bewl Reservoir.

The source of the UK's second longest river, the Thames, has retreated at least eight kilometres from where it should start.

The announcement could lead to more measures such as hosepipe bans. The Environment Agency has reassured the public that essential water supplies are safe.

Eight of 14 areas designated by the agency have now moved to “drought”. They are Devon and Cornwall, Solent and South Downs, Kent and South London, Herts and North London, East Anglia, Thames, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire, and East Midlands.

Three water companies — Welsh Water, Southern Water, and South East Water — have imposed hosepipe bans, while Yorkshire Water has announced a ban will start on August 26 and Thames Water is planning one in the coming weeks.

