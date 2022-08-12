Britain bakes in heatwave as drought set to be declared

As a sweltering weekend begins in the UK, a drought is expected to be declared in many parts of England as water levels run low.

The UK has endured the driest first six months of the year since 1976, with no end in sight. An official drought is likely to last months. Once it is declared, it gives water companies increased powers to reduce usage, but more importantly raises awareness of the shortage of water and encourages people to act wisely.

After months of low rainfall and high temperatures, the second heatwave to blast Britain this summer has prompted health and environmental fears.

READ MORE Heatwave causes major rivers in Germany, Italy and UK to run dry

Asked by LBC what a drought would mean for the UK and what action water companies should be taking, Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said: “This isn’t going to be like the 70s where there were stand pipes around the country when we had similar sort of temperatures.

“Indeed, since the private investment went into the water industry, we have seen a lot more improvements in things like leakages and similar.

“We need to continue to keep that focus, but, overall, I think it is about people being careful with water.”

A drought is defined as a prolonged shortage of water whether in the atmosphere, on the surface or in the ground.

Expand Autoplay A woman shelters from the sun on Tower Bridge, in London. Britain is braced for another heatwave that will last longer than July's record-breaking hot spell. AP

The National Drought Group, made up of government and agency officials, water companies and groups such as the National Farmers’ Union, is set to meet on Friday to discuss the prolonged dry weather.

There are expectations drought could be declared for the worst-affected areas of England in the south and east, after the driest July on record for many parts of the country and the driest first half of the year since 1976.

The Environment Agency and water companies are set to put more of their plans to manage the effects of low water levels into action.

The Wildlife Trust has called for an England-wide hosepipe ban to protect nature and rivers. Yorkshire Water on Friday became the fifth company to announce such a ban as the area grapples with plummeting water levels. The company, which has more than five million customers, made the announcement early on Friday, with the restrictions coming into effect from August 26.

Its director of water Neil Dewis said the extended heatwave left the company with little choice.

“Parts of Yorkshire have seen the lowest rainfall since our records began more than 130 years ago,” he said. “The hot, dry weather means that Yorkshire’s rivers are running low and our reservoirs are around 20 per cent lower than we would expect for this time of year. We’ve been doing everything we can to avoid putting in restrictions but, unfortunately, they’re now necessary as part of our drought planning.”

Prof Isabel Oliver, the UK Health Security Agency’s chief scientific adviser, said drought was a consequence of a changing climate and environment, and warned such changes left the world prone to the spread of infectious disease.

“These changes are associated with an increasing risk of new and emerging infectious diseases — so, diseases that we might not have seen before, because of our changing environment, we are at greater risk of experiencing,” she told Sky News.

“It’s really important that we continue to work to make sure that we prevent and mitigate those threats to health.”

The agency this week announced it would be imposing a heat health alert from Thursday to Sunday, as temperatures in parts of the UK are expected to rocket to 36°C. Prof Oliver said people should take measures to protect their health in sweltering conditions including staying hydrated, avoiding direct sunlight during the hottest hours and keeping curtains closed.

“If we all take measures to protect our health, we can also help the health system by avoiding attendances to hospital if we just take simple measures,” she said.

Yesterday, 10 August, #Copernicus #Sentinel3 🇪🇺🛰️ captured this nearly 🌞 cloudless image of the United Kingdom 🇬🇧



The worrisome dryness of vegetation caused by the ongoing #drought is clearly visible in the eastern part of Great Britain 🥀#Heatwave2022 #HeatwaveUK pic.twitter.com/RwcVDN2gsy — Copernicus EU (@CopernicusEU) August 11, 2022

Parts of Britain will be hotter than the Caribbean this weekend, forecasters have said, as the public were warned about the danger of wildfires.

Temperatures reached 34.2°C at Wiggonholt, West Sussex, on Thursday afternoon, while many areas in southern England and Wales exceeded 30°C.

Fires broke out across various areas, including London, Essex, Gloucestershire, Surrey and Cheshire.