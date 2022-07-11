Nadhim Zahawi slams 'smears' over tax affairs as race for UK leadership gets dirty

Conservative Party leadership candidate Nadhim Zahawi said on Monday he was being smeared over his tax affairs as the search for Britain’s next prime minister threatened to descend into an ugly briefing war.

Mr Zahawi said he was not aware of any inquiry into his business affairs and promised to publish his tax returns if elected leader, after anonymous briefings to the media that his taxes were being audited by officials.

The claims emerged shortly after Mr Zahawi helped to trigger the leadership contest by joining a Cabinet mutiny against Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who announced his intention to resign on Thursday.

Mr Zahawi is one of 11 candidates to have entered the race, with party rulemakers expected to set out the timetable for the contest later on Monday as negative briefings do the rounds in Westminster.

"I was clearly being smeared," Mr Zahawi told Sky News. "I was told that the Serious Fraud Office, the National Crime Agency, HMRC, were looking into me. I’m not aware of this. I’ve always declared my taxes — I’ve paid my taxes in the UK.”

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss became the latest candidate to put her name forward overnight, echoing many of her colleagues by promising tax cuts if she becomes prime minister.

"Under my leadership, I would start cutting taxes from day one to take immediate action to help people deal with the cost of living," she wrote in the Daily Telegraph.

Clockwise from top left: Rishi Sunak, Jeremy Hunt, Grant Shapps, Nadhim Zahawi, Kemi Badenoch, Suella Braverman, Boris Johnson, Rehman Chishti, Tom Tugendhat, Penny Mordaunt, Sajid Javid, Liz Truss. PA / Reuters / UK Parliament

Trade minister Penny Mordaunt said she would halve VAT on fuel if elected, while Mr Zahawi, appointed chancellor of the exchequer last week, said every department would be told to cut costs so that taxes could come down.

Almost alone in playing down the prospect of tax cuts is former chancellor Rishi Sunak, who used a slick campaign video to say he would bring realism rather than "comforting fairy tales".

A leaked dossier said to be circulating among Mr Sunak's opponents said he had been a high-tax chancellor who was too close to the tarnished Johnson government.

Tom Tugendhat, a backbench MP who is pitching his candidacy as a clean break from the Johnson years, promised on Monday to bring back "seriousness and integrity" as well as making the ubiquitous call for tax cuts.

"I have a vision and I have a 10-year plan," said Mr Tugendhat, a former soldier. "I've shown that I can lead where it matters, that I will stand up and be counted."

Rivals who served under Mr Johnson emphasised their experience. Ms Truss said she had served in six departments and would "hit the ground running" as prime minister on issues such as the economy and the war in Ukraine.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, regarded as one of the government's most effective communicators, won the backing of Environment Secretary George Eustice, one of the few current Cabinet members to have made an endorsement so far.

Michael Gove, who was fired from the Cabinet by Mr Johnson last week but is seen as a potential kingmaker, revealed he was backing junior minister Kemi Badenoch because she was "brave, principled, brilliant and kind".

Another Johnson minister, former health secretary Sajid Javid, recycled an advert from his failed leadership campaign in 2019, saying he did not have "a fancy new video" in an apparent swipe at Mr Sunak.

Attorney General Suella Braverman promised to get tough on Brussels in an overture to Brexit supporters, while another former health secretary, Jeremy Hunt, said he wanted to cut taxes without increasing the national debt.

Pundits were watching the moves of Home Secretary Priti Patel, a hardliner on immigration who has yet to declare her intentions but has been urged to stand by some Conservatives.

Nadhim Zahawi has been appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, replacing Rishi Sunak.

And eyebrows were raised on Sunday when Rehman Chishti, a little-known MP recently appointed a junior minister, entered the race with a low-budget video calling for "aspirational conservatism" and a fresh start.

Some MPs called for the rule-making 1922 Committee to raise the bar for entry to the race, to stop it descending into prolonged blue-on-blue warfare.

Backbench MP Tobias Ellwood quipped that he "might be the only one voting" if the list of candidates kept growing as he called for weaker candidates to be filtered out more quickly.

After the committee sets out the timetable on Monday, Tory MPs are expected to vote in the coming weeks to whittle down the list to two options to be put to the wider party membership.

Members will then vote over the summer, with Mr Johnson planning to remain in office on a caretaker basis until a winner of the contest is announced.

