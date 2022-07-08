Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner cleared of breaking lockdown rules

Britain's opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer has been cleared of breaking lockdown rules by having a beer and curry with colleagues on a trip to Durham, saving his political career after he promised to quit if he was fined.

Police said neither Mr Starmer nor his Labour Party deputy Angela Rayner had been penalised after an investigation into their campaign trip in April 2021, when Britain was under partial coronavirus restrictions.

The inquiry had cast a shadow over Mr Starmer even as a far more extensive web of scandal engulfed Prime Minister Boris Johnson and culminated in his resignation on Thursday after a mutiny from his own ministers.

Some of Mr Johnson's supporters had sought to turn the tables by accusing Mr Starmer of falling foul of the rules by drinking a beer and takeaway curry in an MP's offices, in what became known as "beergate".

Labour had maintained that the meal was a necessary part of a work event, but Mr Starmer raised the stakes by saying he would set an example and resign if he was fined, as Mr Johnson was for one of the notorious Downing Street parties.

"It has been concluded that there is no case to answer for a contravention of the regulations," Durham police said in a statement on Friday.

