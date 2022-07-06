Boris Johnson's successor could be picked from Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss and Ben Wallace

A brace of senior cabinet ministers leading an exodus out of Boris Johnson's government has put his grip on power in doubt and there plenty of contenders lining up for the crown of Conservative leader.

Rishi Sunak was elevated from a junior role to Number 11 Downing Street in early 2020, after fellow quitter Sajid Javid's surprise resignation over policy differences with Boris Johnson.

After Covid-19 struck Mr Sunak stepped to the fore of the government's pandemic response with measures to support workers and businesses.

With a slick social media campaign backed by graphics Mr Sunak soon had a personal brand and led the rankings for a future leadership bid.

Mr Sunak was elected in 2015 in the seat of Richmond in North Yorkshire, but was recently tarnished by a fine in the "Partygate" scandal.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss leaving 10 Downing Street on Tuesday. AFP

Liz Truss held positions under David Cameron and Theresa May before being appointed by Boris Johnson, and is currently the longest continuously serving member of the cabinet.

A burst of favourable headlines such as “Liz Truss: the new Iron Lady?” surrounded the foreign secretary earlier in the year.

Like Margaret Thatcher, Conservative prime minister from 1979 to 1990, Ms Truss has a deep interest in economic reforms and supports right-wing policies to free up the economy and lower taxation. Her former backing for the “Remain” campaign to stay in the EU remains a handicap for her ambitions.

Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace arriving to attend a cabinet meeting in Downing Street on Tuesday. AFP

Ben Wallace has been praised for his calm under pressure approach to handling the Ukraine crisis as defence secretary.

A member of the Scots Guard and businessman before entering Westminster, Mr Wallace was also prominent when he oversaw the evacuation of refugees and British nationals from Afghanistan.

With family ties to Scotland and having been an MSP, Mr Wallace has deep unionist credentials as the issue of Scottish independence looms over politics once more.

MP Jeremy Hunt outside Downing Street in September 2021. Reuters

Jeremy Hunt lost out in the 2019 Conservative leadership contest as Mr Johnson's vow to leave the EU without a deal saw him win 66 per cent of the vote. Mr Johnson promptly sacked Mr Hunt as foreign secretary.

The entrepreneur and long-time UK health secretary has used his position as chairman of a select committee to keep his profile high. And he has refused to rule out another run at the leadership, taking a hostile stand against Mr Johnson in the June confidence vote on his leadership.

Even aside from his credentials, one of his strengths as a candidate would stem from not being tainted by being part of Mr Johnson's cabinet.

MP Tom Tugendhat, speaking at the Ulster Unionist Party conference in Belfast in October 2021.

Tom Tugendhat, the former soldier and civil servant, took a leading role as a critic of the government's handling of the Afghanistan crisis.

A “One Nation” Conservative, Mr Tugendhat has said it would be a “huge privilege” to serve as prime minister. He has said he will “go for it” if fellow Tories give him their backing to join the race.

Although lacking in ministerial experience, Mr Tugendhat's role as a close military and security adviser to the UK high command a decade ago could be seen as preparation for the job.