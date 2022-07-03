Ryanair workers in Europe name 12 more strike days

Spain-based cabin crew at Ryanair plan to strike for 12 more days this month to demand better working conditions, the USO and SICTPLA unions said on Saturday as the summer tourist season gets under way.

The announcement came on the final day of the crews' current strike, which began on Thursday and forced Ryanair to cancel 10 flights in Spain on Saturday.

Workers at Ryanair and easyJet, another low cost carrier, both took strike action at the weekend in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Ryanair cabin crew will now also strike on July 12-15, 18-21 and 25-28 across the 10 Spanish airports where the company operates, the unions said in a statement.

“The unions and crew of Ryanair … demand a change of attitude from the airline,” they said in a statement, calling for Ryanair to resume negotiations over issues including payment of the minimum wage.

EasyJet said staff had already announced further walkouts from July 15-17 and July 29- 31.

The unions urged Spain “not to allow Ryanair to violate labour legislation and constitutional rights such as the right to strike”.

“After six days of strike and in view of the unwillingness of the company to listen to its staff and its preference for leaving thousands of passengers grounded rather than sitting down to negotiate an agreement under Spanish law, we have been forced to call new strike days,” said USO's Lidia Arasanz.

Ryanair cabin crew unions in Belgium, Spain, Portugal, France and Italy joined strike but the airline said less than two per cent of its flights scheduled over last weekend had been affected.

In a statement on Saturday, Ryanair said it expected “minimal (if any) disruption to its flight schedules in July as a result of minor and poorly supported Spanish labour strikes”.

It added: “Air Traffic Control strikes and airport staff shortages across Europe (which are beyond Ryanair's control) may however cause some minor disruption and passengers whose flights are disrupted … will be notified by email/SMS.”

Airline workers across Europe have been staging walkouts as the sector adapts to a resumption of travel after pandemic lockdowns were lifted. Staff shortages have been blamed for lengthy delays and queues.

Spain-based cabin crew at easyJet are striking for nine days this month for higher pay. The airline cancelled five flights from Spain on Saturday.

Workers at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport went on strike on Friday and into Saturday, forcing cancellation of about 10 per cent of flights.