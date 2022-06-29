Teenager arrested at UK's Stansted airport over suspected terrorism offences

A teenager was arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences while waiting to board a flight at Stansted Airport in the UK.

The alleged offices related to Islamist ideology, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

The 16-year-old was arrested by counter-terrorism officers on Monday during a stop-and-search operation.

Police did not disclose which flight the teenager had intended to board.

The boy was arrested on suspicion of collecting information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism and disseminating terrorist publications.

He is in custody at a London police station.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: “He has been detained under Pace (Police and Criminal Evidence Act) and is in custody at a London police station while inquiries continue.

“As part of the investigation, a search warrant was executed at an address in east London. This search has been completed.”