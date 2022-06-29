Teenager arrested at UK's Stansted airport over suspected terrorism offences

Police say the alleged offences relate to Islamist ideology

Travellers pass through Stansted Airport. Getty Images
Paul Carey
Jun 29, 2022
A teenager was arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences while waiting to board a flight at Stansted Airport in the UK.

The alleged offices related to Islamist ideology, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

The 16-year-old was arrested by counter-terrorism officers on Monday during a stop-and-search operation.

Police did not disclose which flight the teenager had intended to board.

The boy was arrested on suspicion of collecting information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism and disseminating terrorist publications.

He is in custody at a London police station.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: “He has been detained under Pace (Police and Criminal Evidence Act) and is in custody at a London police station while inquiries continue.

“As part of the investigation, a search warrant was executed at an address in east London. This search has been completed.”

Updated: June 29, 2022, 7:13 AM
