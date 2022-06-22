Voters go to polls in two crucial UK by-elections

Voters go to the polls on Wednesday in by-elections in Wakefield and in Tiverton and Honiton, after their Conservative MPs resigned in disgrace.

Coming just two weeks after 148 of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's own MPs voted in favour of his removal in a confidence vote, the polls are regarded as a key test for his leadership.

In Wakefield, a former industrial area in West Yorkshire, former Conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan stood down when he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy and jailed for 18 months.

Wakefield was one of the "Red Wall" seats won by the Tories in the 2019 general election after being a Labour stronghold since the 1930s. But Labour is now hoping to take it back.

In Devon’s Tiverton and Honiton, Neil Parish, the Tory MP since 2010, resigned after admitting he had watched pornography on his phone in the House of Commons.

The Liberal Democrats are the main challenger in this rural south-western constituency, where they are hoping to recreate by-election wins in North Shropshire in December and Chesham and Amersham a year ago.

Victory for the Lib Dems would require overturning a Conservative majority of 24,239, but party leader Sir Ed Davey was confident they were “neck and neck” with the Tories on the eve of the vote.

Residents are “fed up of Boris Johnson’s lies and neglect", he said, as he called on them to back his party’s candidate, former soldier Richard Foord.

“Farmers have been sold out by foreign trade deals, people are struggling to access GPs and dentists, and local roads and schools have been left to crumble.

“Families are facing soaring petrol bills and food prices and this government’s only answer is to hammer them with constant tax rises."

Mr Johnson urged voters to “stick up for British food and farming” by supporting Tory Helen Hurford, a former head teacher.

In a video shared on social media on Wednesday, he appeared alongside the candidate on a farm, saying the party was working to protect “our fantastic food and farming industry" and “amazing agricultural sector”.

What do voters have to say in UK Tiverton and Honiton by-election? Video

Losing the Tory stronghold would be seen as a sign of Mr Johnson’s diminishing electoral appeal after Partygate and amid the cost-of-living crisis, and could spark a further backlash against his authority.

The Tories face a steeper challenge in retaining the Wakefield seat, with Labour now odds-on favourites to overturn the 2019 Conservative majority of 3,358.

Tory candidate Nadeem Ahmed raised eyebrows by saying last week that voters should still trust the party after Mr Khan’s sexual assault conviction, just as they still trust GPs despite the crimes of mass murderer Harold Shipman.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said a victory in the northern constituency “could be the birthplace of the next Labour government”.

“The public is fed up of Boris Johnson and a Conservative Party that promises big but never delivers," he said on the eve of polls opening.

“Labour’s candidate Simon Lightwood has run a positive campaign, with a plan to attract well-paid jobs and investment to Wakefield, put more police on the streets to tackle anti-social behaviour, and to fight for scrapping the unfair National Insurance rise.

“But a vote for anyone other than Labour will let Boris Johnson off the hook. The people of Wakefield have a chance to send a message to the Tories that enough is enough."

Wakefield by-election - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer talking to Carole Manders, right, who voted Conservative in 2019 but after feeling let down will be voting labour in the Wakefield by-election.

If the Conservatives were to lose both by-elections, it would be only the seventh time a government has suffered such a defeat since the Second World War.

Former Lib Dem leader Sir Vince Cable said a loss for the Tories “probably doesn’t matter a great deal” for Mr Johnson’s position, because the prime minister would say “this result’s been priced in”.

“He’s very good at escaping from tight corners," Sir Vince told the PA news agency.

“I think the real problem for the Tory government is later this year when the economy gets worse and worse and we’ve got high inflation, potential recession, a sliding pound, government budget under more and more pressure.”

Polling station for both by-elections will be open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday, with the results expected between 4am and 6am on Friday.