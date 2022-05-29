New no confidence letters add to drip-drip pressure on UK's Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a drip feed of pressure to resign over the partygate controversy as more Conservative MPs write letters of no confidence.

He is also under fire from the opposition Labour party, which is angry at Mr Johnson’s move to change — they say weaken — the rules on when minister must resign, just as he faces an inquiry by the Commons Privileges Committee into whether he misled Parliament during partygate.

Labour wants a vote in the House of Commons on the changes to Ministerial Code, which would mean other sanctions become available for MPs who break the rules, including “some form of public apology, remedial action or removal of ministerial salary for a period”.

On Sunday, the government had to deny newspaper reports that pressure had been placed on Sue Gray, the senior civil servant investigating the partygate allegations, in a failed attempt to remove certain details and names.

Discontent in the Conservative ranks is growing because MPs fear they may lose their seats over the Downing Street lockdown parties fallout, said David Davis, a former Cabinet minister and Boris Johnson critic.

Two more Tory MPs joined the list of MPs known to have handed in letters of no confidence in the prime minister.

Former health minister Steve Brine and Anne Marie Morris are the latest MPs to write letters.

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee of back bench Tories, will be obliged to order a confidence vote if he receives 54 letters demanding one. More than 20 MPs have publicly stated that they no longer support Mr Johnson, but more may have wrote letters given the process is carried out in secret.

The prime minister's changes to the Ministerial Code mean that ministers will now not automatically lose their jobs if they break the rules, as has traditionally been the case.

A Government policy statement said it was “disproportionate” to expect ministers to resign or face the sack for “minor” violations of the code.

Leader Sir Keir Starmer plans to force a debate on the changes, and ask MPs to enshrine the commitment that ministers who commit serious breaches of the ministerial code will have to resign.

Deputy leader Angela Rayner said the prime minister's new foreword to the code had removed “all references to integrity, objectivity, accountability, transparency, honesty and leadership in the public interest”.

Mr Johnson faces an inquiry by the Commons Privileges Committee into whether he misled Parliament with his regular reassurances that Covid rules were upheld at No 10 during England's lockdowns.

Claims in the Sunday Times that details of an alleged Downing Street flat party were removed from Sue Gray's investigation into coronavirus rule breaking has been denied by No. 10 sources.

“It is untrue that anyone on the political side saw anything in advance or sought to influence it,” one source told the UK Press Association news agency.