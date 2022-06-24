Boris Johnson suffers double blow after losing two by-election seats

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered a double blow on Friday after his party lost two by-election seats.

It was be a major setback to his hopes of retaining the opposition Labour Party’s working class ‘red wall’ seats which the party took in the 2019 general election.

The first results were announced around 4am, when the Wakefield seat, in the north of England, fell to the opposition Labour Party, with its candidate Simon Lightwood elected with a majority of 4,925.

It was shortly followed by the loss of the Tiverton and Honiton seat to the Liberal Democrats - it had been a deeply Conservative corner of Devon in southwest England.

Richard Foord, won the Tiverton and Honiton seat by a majority of nearly 6,144 votes, overturning a Conservative majority of more than 24,000 won in 2019.

The Liberal Democrats hailed it as a "historic victory" and a "devastating blow" for those Conservative politicians who continue to prop up Boris Johnson.”

It will be a blow to Mr Johnson’s leadership position after he recently only narrowly survived a vote of no confidence after 41% of his party voted to remove him.

The prime minister, who is at a Commonwealth leaders’ summit in Rwanda, has already hit back at claims he should resign calling them "crazy” and said mid-term by-elections were “never necessarily easy for any government”.

The by-elections were triggered by the high-profile resignations of two disgraced Conservative politicians - one who admitted watching inappropriate material in parliament, and another found guilty of sexual assault.

Labour party candidate Simon Lightwood celebrates after winning a by-election, at a counting center in Wakefield, Britain, June 23, 2022. REUTERS / Phil Noble

Mr Johnson’s party won the industrial seat of Wakefield for the first time in 89 years in the last election.

Its loss to Labour comes just a year after his party won a crushing victory in the northern England town of Hartlepool, breaking Labour's decades-long hold on the seat.

The Conservatives' defeat in Tiverton, which has voted Conservative at every election for nearly a century, will send shockwaves through the party after it won the seat with a majority of nearly 25,000 votes only three years ago.

Mr Johnson’s popularity has plummeted after he broke lockdown rules to attend parties at Downing Street.

Liberal Democrats party candidate Richard Foord arrives with his wife after winning the count for the Tiverton and Honiton by-election, at Lords Meadow Leisure Centre in Devon, Britain, June 23, 2022. REUTERS / Paul Childs

A government losing two by-elections on the same day is extremely rare.

The last time it happened was more than 30 years ago when the Conservative government of John Major lost the seat of Langbaurgh in Cleveland to Labour and also Kincardine & Deeside in east Scotland to the Liberal Democrats in 1991.

It is only the seventh time a government has suffered such a double defeat since the Second World War.

However, the last time the Tories suffered such a double defeat while in power the party went on to regain both seats just five months later at the 1992 general election.

Devon, cross-bench peer Victor Adebowale has said the prime minster will be “very worried” by the results.

“By-election results are often seen as a bellwether litmus test as to whether the Government can maintain sort of momentum, majority and empathy,” he told Times Radio.

“We’ve got another 18 months until another election and things move very fast, so 18 months in politics is a long time, so this is a complex adaptive condition, but no doubt Mr Johnson is very worried.”

For many Tory MPs, Mr Johnson’s key appeal is his ability to win elections by bringing in voters who may never have backed the Conservatives before.

The loss of two very different constituencies – one in the Red Wall, one in a rural Conservative heartland – will cause some of his MPs to wonder if his electoral magic has worn off.

Prior to the result, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had said a victory for his party “could be the birthplace of the next Labour government”.

The victory for his party will help to silence his critics who have questioned his leadership following the loss of their Hartlepool seat last year.

He has also faced a difficult few weeks for his leadership amid anonymous shadow cabinet complaints about him being “boring”, the lingering threat of Durham Police’s investigation into the beer and curry he consumed on the campaign trail during lockdown and Labour divisions over supporting striking rail workers.

Labour needs to win back seats in northern England if it is to have any chance of victory in the next general election, so the Wakefield success will provide some encouragement – although there remains a long way to go.