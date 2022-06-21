Prince William releases new pictures to mark 40th birthday

The Duke of Cambridge has released three new photographs to mark his 40th birthday.

The pictures were taken this month when he took to the streets of London to sell The Big Issue.

Prince William is pictured with his arm on the shoulder of Dave Martin, 60, who took him under his wing and showed him how to sell the magazine, which gives an income to the homeless.

READ MORE Prince William turns 40 amid enhanced role in UK royal family

His milestone birthday comes in the Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee year and, mirroring his grandmother’s commitment to duty and service, he has pledged to continue to raise the issue of homelessness in an article for The Big Issue.

“So for my part, I commit to continue doing what I can to shine a spotlight on this solvable issue not just today, but in the months and years to come,” wrote the duke, who is the magazine’s cover star along with Mr Martin.

“And in the years ahead, I hope to bring George, Charlotte and Louis to see the fantastic organisations doing inspiring work to support those most in need — just as my mother did for me."

In another picture released to celebrate the duke’s milestone, he is holding a pile of the magazines and, in the third image, is pictured sharing a laugh with someone who appears to be buying the publication.

Prince William through the years – in pictures

Expand Autoplay 1982: A 6-month old Prince William with his mother Princess Diana at Kensington Palace in London. Prince William is celebrating his 40th birthday in 2022. Here 'The National' looks back at each of the years of his life. AP Photo

In the coming decade the future king’s role will become more prominent as he supports the monarchy.

The past 12 months have been an important period for the duke who, in October, held the inaugural awards ceremony for his ambitious Earthshot Prize – a 10-year, £50 million ($61m) project to recognise innovative ideas to repair the planet.

The Cambridges spent three days touring the country by royal train in December, thanking frontline and key workers for their efforts since the coronavirus crisis began.

But there have been setbacks, with Prince William and his wife criticised for certain elements of their recent Caribbean tour deemed to hark back to colonial days.

He is likely to mark his milestone birthday privately and it’s likely that Kate and their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who featured during the queen’s platinum jubilee weekend celebrations — will play a part.

Prince William's UAE visit - video

Prince William Arthur Philip Louis of Wales was born second in line to the throne at St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, at 9.03pm on June 21, 1982.

He weighed 3.21 kilograms and was the firstborn son of heir to the throne, Prince Charles, and Diana, Princess of Wales.

At just nine months old, he accompanied his parents on their six-week official visit to Australia and New Zealand, a move that was a break from royal tradition.

His mother, Diana, who separated from Charles in 1992, died in a car crash in 1997.

Prince Williams was only 15 and his brother Prince Harry, 12. The two walked behind Diana’s coffin during a funeral procession through London.

Prince William met Kate Middleton at St Andrews University in Fife, Scotland, and the pair wed in 2011 after dating for more than eight years.

He was made the Duke of Cambridge by his grandmother, the queen, on the morning of his wedding.

The couple welcomed their first child George, also a future king, in 2013, followed by Charlotte in 2015 and Louis in 2018.

Prince William was pictured with his children on holiday in Jordan in a photo released at the weekend to mark Father’s Day.