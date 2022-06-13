Queen Elizabeth II appears for first time since platinum jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II has appeared for the first time since the celebrations to mark her 70-year reign, after being pictured with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall to mark the Order of the Garter service.

The 96-year-old monarch was photographed on Monday wearing a silver-white gown, her blue Garter sash and holding a walking stick. She was stood between Charles and Camilla, who were in their grand velvet Garter robes.

The photograph was taken at Windsor Castle before the Garter service in St George’s Chapel.

On the queen’s arm was a matching silver handbag and in her hand her glasses. She was also wearing her Garter star badge, her bow brooch and silver shoes.

The queen did not take part in the traditional procession of Garter Knights and Ladies through the grounds of the Berkshire castle.

Given her continuing mobility issues, this was expected and in past years she has travelled by car to the place of worship.

She did attend the behind-the-scenes lunch and investiture ceremony, however.

It is the first time the queen has been pictured since the four days of festivities celebrating her platinum jubilee last week.

This year’s Garter Day was beset by an internal struggle after the disgraced Duke of York was forced to remain out of sight during the procession after a “family decision” was taken to limit his appearance to the lunch and investiture ceremony.

The Duchess of Cornwall was in the procession for the first time, having been appointed a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter.

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair was also appointed to the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry as a Knight Companion. His honour prompted a noisy protest outside the castle walls by around 100 Stop the War activists, who at one point chanted “Tony Blair: war criminal”.

