Cost of living protest in London demands help as fuel and bills soar

Thousands of people marched through central London on Saturday in a protest over inflation and the soaring cost of living in the UK.

Loud music, including the songs 9 To 5, I Need A Dollar and Money, Money, Money were played through speakers, as people sang and danced along.

Prime minister Boris Johnson has been criticised for being slow to respond to the cost-of-living crisis.

Inflation in Britain and across Europe was already surging, and then Russia’s war in Ukraine added fuel to the fire by hitting supplies of energy and food staples like wheat.

Crowds demanded that the government does more to help people faced with bills and other expenses that are rising more quickly than their wages.

Banners reading ‘Cut war not welfare’ and ‘End fuel poverty, insulate homes now’ were carried by demonstrators. Others read ‘Nurses not nukes’ and ‘Don't get angry, get active’.

Union leaders called for higher wages, increased taxes on the rich and better working conditions. Getty Images

Ben Robinson, 25, who works for a housing charity in Brixton, south London, and Frankie Brown, 24, a teacher, were at the protest.

Ms Brown said: “Every day I have got kids in my class who are going home to homes where they don't have enough to eat.”

Mr Robinson said: “We've got residents who are coming into our offices who are choosing between feeding their own kids, not themselves, their own kids, and paying rent and heating, and that is just not a choice that anyone should have to face, you know, in the fourth biggest economy in the world.”

He added: “I don't think there's enough recognition in the government, actually, how bad things are going to be and really are for people, real people who don't have enough money.”

Union leaders gave speeches in Parliament Square, calling for higher wages, increased taxes for the rich, better working conditions and in support of the rail and tube strikes next week.

Frances O'Grady, general secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) was met with applause and cheers as she gave a speech criticising the prime minister and his transport secretary.

She said: “I have seen the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has threatened rail workers that they will strike themselves out of a job.

“Well you are wrong Mr Shapps: if you keep stirring, come the next election, you will be out of a job.”

“Let me say this to Boris Johnson, don't you dare shift the blame for inflation on to working people,” she added.

“Don't you dare, not after a decade of austerity, privatisation and pay cuts. Don't you dare tell working families we have to put up with more pain.

“What about bankers' bonuses? What about the boardroom raking it in? What about corporate profits? It is time to raise taxes on wealth not workers.”

The TUC says its research suggests workers have lost almost £20,000 since 2008 because pay has not kept pace with inflation.