EU launches legal action against UK as US rebukes Boris Johnson for Northern Ireland plan

The EU has announced legal action against the UK over its plans to override parts of the post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.

The European Commission is also resuming legal proceedings against the UK that were shelved last year to facilitate negotiations on trade between London and the 27-member bloc.

The two new infringement proceedings announced on Wednesday relate to alleged UK failures relating to sanitary and phytosanitary rules, which are checks on agri-food produce entering Northern Ireland from Britain.

A spokesperson for the UK government reacted by calling Brussels’ move “disappointing”.

Boris Johnson’s government on Monday tabled the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, aimed at unilaterally altering trade, tax and governance arrangements under the pact, drawing condemnation from the US.

The Northern Ireland Protocol, a key part of the deal, aims to prevent a hard border between the UK nation and the Republic of Ireland, which is a member of the EU. Under the terms, regulatory checks must be carried out on goods moving between Northern Ireland and other parts of the UK.

Northern Ireland's Unionists argue the rules undermine the region’s place in the UK. Downing Street also said it was “obliged to act” to alter parts of the deal because the EU refuses to budge on its position regarding the Protocol.

“It is disappointing that the EU has chosen to relaunch legal proceedings relating to the grace periods currently in place, which are vital to stop the problems caused by the Protocol from getting worse," a spokesman said. "The UK’s preference remains for a negotiated solution but the proposals set out by the EU today are the same proposals we have been discussing for months and would not solve the problems – in many cases they take us backwards from current arrangements."

The @EU_Commission has been withholding legal action over the last year because we wanted to create a constructive atmosphere to find solutions. The UK government's decision has left us with no choice but to act.



👉 https://t.co/HfKv52VCY0

👉 https://t.co/m4IFZpESCb pic.twitter.com/DApDK8DMhx — Maroš Šefčovič🇪🇺 (@MarosSefcovic) June 15, 2022

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic told reporters in Brussels the UK government had set out to “unilaterally break international law”.

The plan would mean “breaking an agreement that protects peace and stability in Northern Ireland, an agreement reached together only three years ago” by Mr Johnson’s government and the EU.

“Let there be no doubt: there is no legal nor political justification whatsoever for unilaterally changing an international agreement,” Mr Sefcovic said.

“Opening the door to unilaterally changing an international agreement is a breach of international law as well.

“So let’s call a spade a spade: this is illegal.”

Mr Sefcovic said the UK bill that has been drawn up is “extremely damaging to mutual trust and respect between the EU and the UK”.

“It has created deep uncertainty and casts a shadow over our overall co-operation, all at a time when respect for international agreements has never been more important,” he said.

“That is why the Commission has today decided to take legal action against the UK for not complying with significant parts of the protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland.”

Mr Sefcovic said Mr Johnson knew what he was signing up for when he agreed the Protocol, and said scrapping part of it would lead to a “monstrous mountain of paperwork” for businesses trading in Northern Ireland.

However, he insisted the EU remained open to dialogue to resolve the disagreement, adding that it was “inconceivable” for the UK to unilaterally make decisions.

“Given that the UK hasn’t sat down at the table with us since February, I think it’s high time to show some political will to find joint solutions,” Mr Sefcovic said.

The dispute could ultimately lead to a trade war, with tariffs, or even the suspension of the entire Brexit deal between the UK and the EU, he said.

Earlier this week, Mr Johnson said it would be “preposterous” for Brussels to respond to his bill by launching a trade war.

Mr Sefcovic tweeted that the EU had been "withholding legal action over the last year because we wanted to create a constructive atmosphere to find solutions" and said the UK's latest decision "left us with no choice but to act".

Maros Sefcovic, vice president of the European Commission, speaks at a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday, laying out the bloc's legal action against the UK. AP

London rejects the need for legal action, saying the Commission's proposal had been seen and rejected months ago. “The Protocol is undermining the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement – disrupting trade and leading to people in Northern Ireland being treated differently to the rest of the UK," the spokesman said.

“The EU continues to insist it is unwilling to change the Protocol itself, so we are obliged to act ourselves to change the parts of the Protocol that are causing problems. The legislation we introduced this week delivers practical, reasonable solutions which also protect the EU single market and support North-South trade.”

The controversial move by Mr Johnson’s administration earlier this week drew immediate disapproval from across the Atlantic.

US Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he was “deeply disappointed” by the UK’s action. He warned the move risked undermining the peace which has reigned in Northern Ireland since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, which brought an end to “The Troubles”.

“The decision to disapply portions of a legally binding agreement negotiated between the government and the European Union has significant implications,” the New Jersey Democrat said.

“The proposal is an irresponsible move that threatens the 24 years of peace enjoyed since the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland signed the Good Friday Agreement in 1998 as well as the economic well-being of everyone living on the island.

“I urge the British government to fully embrace the Good Friday Agreement and related efforts and to recommit to negotiations with the European Union. As countries across the transatlantic alliance demonstrate an unprecedented level of unity to support Ukraine and shore up critical relationships, the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill is an unneeded distraction.”

Conor Burns, the UK envoy on the issue, told the Financial Times that US politicians risk imbalancing Northern Ireland without realising the impact of their rhetoric. “There is a lot of lazy talk going on here that what we’re doing with the protocol is endangering or imperilling peace,” he said. “Everybody should be very temperate in their use of language. Remember that voices can echo and can encourage people who don’t have the interests of stability and calmness and order at heart."