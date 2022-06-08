Boris Johnson to face MPs after damaging Conservative Party revolt

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to face Parliament on Wednesday for the first time since the damaging revolt by Conservative MPs in Monday’s confidence vote.

Mr Johnson survived the rebellion by 211 votes to 148, but now faces an uphill battle to restore authority over his own party.

Behind the scenes, tensions are running high after 40 per cent of Conservative MPs refused to support him.

Allies of the prime minister can be expected to stage a noisy show of support when he steps up for his weekly questions in the House of Commons.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said some colleagues who did not support Mr Johnson in the confidence vote have told him they are now “getting behind the prime minister”.

He told Sky News the Prime Minister had achieved a “clear and decisive win” in the ballot on Monday.

"They’re democrats, like all of us, and they accept the result of the vote and they’re getting behind the Prime Minister", he said.

Although it was the Sue Gray report into lockdown parties in Downing Street that prompted the vote, it also revealed deep unhappiness among MPs on different wings of the party across a range of issues.

They include promised legislation to override the Northern Ireland Protocol with the EU, as well as concerns about the high levels of tax and spend amid reports that rebel MPs could start staging “vote strikes” on policies they oppose.

After Mr Johnson insisted on Tuesday it remained a “fundamental Conservative instinct” to cut taxes, Chancellor Rishi Sunak used a speech to the Onward think tank to reaffirm his intention to reduce taxes for business in the autumn.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived an attempt by Tory MPs to oust him in a vote of confidence.

It followed a call from former Brexit minister Lord Frost for previously announced rises to national insurance and corporation tax to be reversed, warning they were “not Conservative” and were “undermining growth and prosperity”.

His view that the British government needs to move on to a tax-cutting agenda to shore up Mr Johnson’s leadership is reportedly shared by some in the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph reported that allies of the Prime Minister were urging him to replace Mr Sunak with former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Mr Hunt — who was runner-up to Mr Johnson in a 2019 leadership election and is expected to stand again if there is another contest — infuriated some in the Cabinet when he announced he would be voting for “change” in the confidence vote.

However, proponents of the idea argue that bringing back his rival into the Cabinet would help stabilise Mr Johnson’s leadership, heal rifts within the party and bind Mr Hunt to the Prime Minister’s agenda.

Under current party rules, Mr Johnson is safe now from another formal confidence vote, although the backbench 1922 Committee could potentially rewrite the regulations if there is renewed pressure for change.

Former YouGov president Peter Kellner seemingly suggested the rules should be changed so ministers and their aides could not take part in confidence votes.

“The 1922 Committee exists to represent Tory backbenchers. Suppose it had done so this week,” he wrote in a letter to the editor of The Times.

“It would have honoured the electorate’s wish to depose Johnson, the need for effective government and the electoral interests of the Conservative Party — had its rules allowed it to bar ministers and their aides from taking part in Monday’s vote.

“Johnson would be out, as should any party leader who cannot retain the loyalty of their backbenchers.”

At the moment, there would appear to be no appetite among the rebels for another immediate move against Mr Johnson.

However, he has two tricky by-elections coming up in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, and in Tiverton and Honiton, Devon, amid warnings they could fall to Labour and the Liberal Democrats respectively.

Such a double defeat could be the catalyst for a fresh bout of soul-searching within the party, leading to renewed demands for change at the top.

Despite the speculation, one Cabinet ally — Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng — said he was “pretty confident” that Mr Johnson would still lead them into the next general election.

“I’m pretty confident he will but lots of things happen in politics. I’m 100 per cent behind him,” he told Channel 4 News on Tuesday.

“As far as this particular Prime Minister is concerned, he has been written off dozens of times. He’s somebody who’s extremely resilient and is extremely focused on delivering what matters to people.”