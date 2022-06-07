England's 45 best holidays chosen by VisitEngland

Some of the best holidays in England have been picked out by VisitEngland to show off the best places to stay and play.

They celebrate England’s most beautiful — and unusual — holiday hot spots, as the group shines a spotlight on the country's outstanding tourism offerings.

It includes a Newcastle foodie tour, a farm in Worcestershire and a Cornish beach house.

The Severn Valley Railway is a steam train site travels through gorgeous English countryside invoking everyone’s inner child.

Bringing holidays into the 21st century is a power boat school near Falmouth, Cornwall, where you can rev engines and later enjoy the tranquillity of the southwest coast.

Pure Outdoor is a hiking and activity centre in the Peak District national park, where rock climbing and caving provide wildly different views.

Some of the country’s most recognisable hotels — the Langham in central London — and most luxurious camp sites are also listed.

“Millions of jobs and local economies depend on tourism and the awards also recognise the determination and dedication of businesses and destinations across England’s tourism industry as they rebuild and continue to champion best practice and customer service excellence,” said VisitEngland director Andrew Stokes.

VisitEngland has short-listed the holidays in its Awards for Excellence. There are 15 core categories, including two new awards for Unsung Hero and the Resilience and Innovation award. Winners will be announced at a ceremony in Birmingham on Wednesday.

The core awards are: