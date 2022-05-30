UK inflation hits cheapest crisps and pasta bought by low-income families

The price of the cheapest packs of crisps and own-label pasta has risen sharply amid rocketing inflation in the UK, data shows.

Off-brand, bottom-shelf items, often bought by those with the least disposable income, recorded some of the biggest increases, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Anti-poverty campaigners say sharp price rises in the cheapest categories of many food staples are behind a growing number of Britons skipping meals as they are squeezed by the highest consumer price inflation in 40 years.

Last week, Britain announced £15 billion ($19bn) in grants for households to help pay energy bills, on top of £22bn of support paid earlier in the year.

The price of the lowest-cost pasta rose by 50 per cent in the past year, and other cheap staples have seen double-digit increases, according to ONS data. Bread, minced beef and rice all rose in price by more than 15 per cent in the 12 months to April.

It highlights the growing difficulty in managing household budgets as inflation rises.

Looking at 30 types of food, the ONS said the lowest-priced items in some ranges had risen by 6 per cent to 7 per cent in the year to April, which is about the same as food prices more generally.

In cash terms, the biggest increases for a single item were a 32p rise in the price of a 500-gram packet of beef mince, and an extra 28p for 600 grams of chicken breasts.

For low cost apples, cheese and potatoes, some prices did fall. But these falls appear to have been mostly swallowed by the rises elsewhere.

“There is considerable variation across the 30 items, with the prices for six items falling over the year, but the prices of five items rising by 15 per cent or more,” the ONS said.

The ONS described its analysis as “highly experimental” and said the results were sensitive to the exact goods chosen in particular categories.

The publication of the data followed criticism from poverty campaigners who said the headline rate of inflation — which is officially at 9 per cent — failed to reflect the experience of poorer households.

Sainsbury's, the UK's second largest supermarket chain, said it will invest more than £500 million into lower pricing by March next year as part of a long-term plan focused on value.

Chief executive Simon Roberts said the supermarket has had to pass on some increases in the price of essential products, such as milk, but stressed that it has invested money to ensure smaller rises than rivals.

“We have a really important relationship with our suppliers and will work with them when the cost of food production is going up and impacting upon farmers,” he said.

“Increases in price are at the front of customers' minds because they are everywhere, so we are ensuring we limit those and, when we have to make increases, offer better value than the rest of the market.

Consumer Prices Index inflation increased by 9 per cent in the year to April, up from 7 per cent in March. It was the fastest measured rate rise since official records began in 1989, and the ONS estimates the highest level since 1982.

The Bank of England has predicted inflation will rise above 10 per cent this year, and raised interest rates from 0.75 per cent to 1 per cent — a 13-year high.