Jordan's King Abdullah II praises Queen Elizabeth as 'beacon of light'

King Abdullah II of Jordan has praised Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as a “beacon of light” for the world as she celebrates her platinum jubilee.

He said the queen set a high moral standard in public life for all to admire.

King Abdullah, in an excerpt from an interview released by the BBC, spoke about the queen’s influence around the world.

For many decades there have been strong ties between the two royal families. Jordan adopted its constitution in 1952, as Queen Elizabeth's reign began.

“If you look at 70 years of British history, you have had good days and bad days. Her Majesty is a beacon of light and hope for your nation and for many around the world,” King Abdullah said.

“Our hearts will always have a big and warm place for the queen.”

Celebrations for the platinum jubilee begin in the UK on Thursday this week with a four-day public holiday.

Official events including the traditional Trooping the Colour parade, a thanksgiving service for Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign at St Paul’s Cathedral, and a concert outside Buckingham Palace, one of her London residences.

Thousands of beacons will be lit, while street parties are being held up and down the UK, including one in a residential street near Buckingham Palace.

Stonehenge, the ancient monument near Salisbury, also had a royal makeover. At the Tower of London, a Superbloom event has turned the moat area into a field of plants for the first time in its 1,000 years.

A towering Tree Of Trees sculpture, a 21-metre platinum jubilee centrepiece featuring 350 British-grown trees, has been placed in front of Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth is Britain's longest-serving monarch.

Queen Victoria, her great-grandmother, served 63 years, and George III spent 59 years on the throne until 1820.

Globally, Louis XIV is out in front having ruled France from May 14, 1643, to September 1, 1715 — more than 72 years.

Another British tradition — the warning of travel delays for people planning to drive in the holiday period came on Monday.

