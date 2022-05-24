Queen Elizabeth II meets Emir of Qatar at Windsor Castle

The British monarch was pictured shaking hands with the Emir in her sitting room

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. AFP
Soraya Ebrahimi
May 24, 2022

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II welcomed Sheikh Tamim, the Emir of Qatar, to Windsor Castle on Tuesday afternoon.

The monarch met the emir, Sheikh Tamim, a day after touring Chelsea Flower Show in a luxury buggy.

With just over a week to go until the her platinum jubilee celebrations, she stood to shake hands with the emir in her Oak Room sitting room.

Wearing a blue and green floral dress, the queen, 96, smiled broadly as she greeted Sheikh Tamim.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II begins her tour of the annual Chelsea Flower Show in west London in an electric buggy. PA

Earlier on Tuesday, during their discussions, he invited UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to watch the 2022 Fifa World Cup of football in Qatar.

Updated: May 24, 2022, 10:33 PM
