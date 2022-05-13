Qatar's Emir mourns 'wise and moderate' Sheikh Khalifa

The UAE's President died on Friday, aged 73

The National
May 13, 2022

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Al Thani has spoken of his sorrow following the death of UAE President, Sheikh Khalifa, describing him as a “great leader who was wise and moderate”.

“We received with great sadness and sorrow the news of the death of … our dear brother, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the sisterly United Arab Emirates,” Sheikh Tamim said, in a statement issued by the Emiri court.

The UAE flag flies at half-staff in Abu Dhabi, following the death of the President, Sheikh Khalifa. Victor Besa / The National

The UAE flag flies at half-staff in Abu Dhabi, following the death of the President, Sheikh Khalifa. Victor Besa / The National

UAE’s Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced on Friday the death of the President, Sheikh Khalifa, at the age of 73.

“We have lost with his death a great leader who was wise and moderate, who dedicated his life and effort to serve his country and nation,” Sheikh Tamim said.

He ordered a three-day mourning period across the country and flags to be flown at half-staff.

Updated: May 13, 2022, 3:03 PM
QatarSheikh KhalifaUAEGulf
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Hub71 accepts 16 new start-ups to its Abu Dhabi tech ecosystem
An image that illustrates this article Emirates narrows annual loss as travel demand recoversStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Dubai's non-oil economy improves in April as new business continues to rise
An image that illustrates this article Yemen landmine project removing 'mind-boggling' number of deadly devicesStory gallery icon