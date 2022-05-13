Qatar's Emir mourns 'wise and moderate' Sheikh Khalifa

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Al Thani has spoken of his sorrow following the death of UAE President, Sheikh Khalifa, describing him as a “great leader who was wise and moderate”.

“We received with great sadness and sorrow the news of the death of … our dear brother, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the sisterly United Arab Emirates,” Sheikh Tamim said, in a statement issued by the Emiri court.

The UAE flag flies at half-staff in Abu Dhabi, following the death of the President, Sheikh Khalifa. Victor Besa / The National

UAE’s Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced on Friday the death of the President, Sheikh Khalifa, at the age of 73.

“We have lost with his death a great leader who was wise and moderate, who dedicated his life and effort to serve his country and nation,” Sheikh Tamim said.

He ordered a three-day mourning period across the country and flags to be flown at half-staff.