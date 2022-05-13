Qatar's Emir mourns 'wise and moderate' Sheikh Khalifa

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Al Thani has spoken of his sorrow following the death of UAE President, Sheikh Khalifa, describing him as a “great leader who was wise and moderate”.
“We received with great sadness and sorrow the news of the death of … our dear brother, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the sisterly United Arab Emirates,” Sheikh Tamim said, in a statement issued by the Emiri court.
UAE’s Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced on Friday the death of the President, Sheikh Khalifa, at the age of 73.
“We have lost with his death a great leader who was wise and moderate, who dedicated his life and effort to serve his country and nation,” Sheikh Tamim said.
He ordered a three-day mourning period across the country and flags to be flown at half-staff.