Qatar's Emir meets Iranian leaders during Tehran visit

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Al Thani on Thursday arrived in Tehran on an official visit, during which he held talks with Iranian leaders.

Sheikh Tamim held a session of talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported. He also attended a banquet hosted by Mr Raisi, which gathered a number of Iranian ministers and senior officials.

The Emir also met with Iran’s Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Iran's IRNA news agency.

In a joint press conference with the Iranian president, the Qatari Emir said that Doha looks positively to ongoing international efforts to solve differences with Iran on its nuclear power programme, according to state owned QNA.

“This has been always our approach in supporting peace and stability in the region,” Sheikh Tamim said.

READ MORE Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi open to direct talks with US if sanctions are lifted

On Qatari-Iranian relations, the Emir said that Doha is keen on holding a permanent dialogue, stressing that Iran is a neighbouring country that has historical relations with Qatar based on joint interests, mutual respect and productive discussion in order to achieve stability in the region and promote international peace and security.

The two sides also discussed the developments in Afghanistan, Yemen, and Syria.

For his part, the Iranian president stressed the importance of security in the region, particularly the security of water ways in the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman.