Police launch investigation into allegations Labour's Keir Starmer broke lockdown rules

Police have launched an investigation into allegations that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer broke Covid-19 rules while drinking beer with colleagues during a lockdown.

Durham Constabulary announced the probe on Friday as the opposition leader celebrated his party’s success in the local elections. The force said it had held off on the announcement until after the results were announced to avoid impacting the election campaigns.

Officers will examine footage of Sir Keir drinking alcohol with Labour Party employees at a gathering during their campaign for the Hartlepool by-election in April 2021.

Read more Local election results 2022: Tories suffer heavy losses as Boris Johnson faces backlash

At the time of the alleged gathering, non-essential retail and outdoor venues including pub gardens were open but social distancing rules, which included a ban on indoor mixing between households, remained in place.

Details about the alleged event dubbed "beergate" emerged while Labour MPs were hitting out at the prime minster over the "partygate" scandal.

Sir Keir has dismissed the notion that drinking a beer at the event was comparable to the lockdown-breaking gatherings held at Number 10, which resulted in fines for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and others.

A police statement on Friday afternoon said: “Earlier this year, Durham Constabulary carried out an assessment as to whether Covid-19 regulations had been breached at a gathering in Durham City on April 30 2021.

“At that time, it was concluded that no offence had been established and therefore no further action would be taken.

“Following the receipt of significant new information over recent days, Durham Constabulary has reviewed that position and now, following the conclusion of the pre-election period, we can confirm that an investigation into potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations relating to this gathering is now being conducted.”