Local election results 2022: Tories suffer heavy losses as Johnson faces backlash

Boris Johnson faced a backlash from local Tory leaders as his party lost major London authorities to Labour and suffered setbacks across England after Britain went to the polls.

Early overnight results went against the UK prime minister's party, with the Conservatives braced for even more bad news as counting was due to begin on Friday morning in many counties across England, Scotland and Wales.

Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party strengthened its grip on the capital, taking the key authority in Wandsworth, a low-tax Conservative stronghold since 1978 and famously Margaret Thatcher’s favourite blue council. Labour also made significant breakthroughs by taking control of Barnet and Westminster councils, the latter for the first time since its creation in 1964. It was part of a trend in the British capital in which voters used the elections to express anger over the rising cost of living and fines imposed on the prime minister for breaking his own Covid-19 lockdown rules.

The overall tally due later on Friday will offer the most important snapshot of public opinion since Mr Johnson won the Conservative Party's biggest majority in more than 30 years in the 2019 general election.

The ballot is the first electoral test for Mr Johnson since he became the first British leader in living memory to have broken the law while in office. He was fined last month for attending a birthday gathering in his office in 2020, breaking social distancing rules then in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

As dozens of Tory councillors lost their seats, some local Conservative leaders criticised the prime minister.

John Mallinson, leader of Carlisle City Council, hit out after Labour took control of the new Cumberland authority that will replace it.

He told the BBC: “I think it is not just partygate, there is the integrity issue.

“I just don’t feel people any longer have the confidence that the prime minister can be relied upon to tell the truth.”

In Portsmouth, where the Tories lost four seats, Simon Bosher, the leader of the Conservative group, said Mr Johnson should “take a good, strong look in the mirror” because “those are people that are actually bearing the brunt on the doorstep of behaviour of what’s been going on in Westminster”.

Ravi Govindia, now the former Wandsworth Council leader, said: “Let’s not be coy about it, of course national issues were part of the dilemma people were facing.”

'Big turning point for Labour'

Labour's ability to take Barnet Council from the Tories will be seen as a sign the party has moved on from the days of being blighted by anti-Semitism rows under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn. The north London area has a large Jewish population — a voting bloc Mr Starmer had reached out to immediately after becoming party leader in a bid to win back trust.

Before the final results were declared in Barnet, the Conservative group leader Daniel Thomas conceded defeat, saying the loss of the council "does not bode well" for the Tories and summing it up as a “warning shot” from his party’s supporters.

Speaking during a visit to Barnet on Thursday morning, Mr Starmer lauded the party's "brilliant" result in the area and said there would be "more to come as the day goes on".

"We've turned a massive corner in the Labour Party here," he told reporters. "We're winning in London, we're winning north and south as well in Cumberland, we've won in Southampton, we've got more results to come."

"This is a big, big turning point for us. This is a massive turning point for the Labour Party.

"From the depths of 2019, we're back on track now for the general election showing the hard change that we've done in the last two years. What a difference it has made. Cumberland, very important win last night and key constituencies for the next general election. Same in Southampton."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer arrives to speak to supporters in Barnet, north London on Friday morning. PA

Asked if the results were a sign of the prime minister's failings rather than Labour's success, Mr Starmer said votes for his party had been "hard earned".

A Labour candidate in Hampstead, north London, had to be awoken in the early hours of the morning and summoned to the counting hall as his victory looked likely. The Camden New Journal reported that the party did not campaign heavily in the seat as it had not expected to win it. The candidate Adrian Cohen ended up winning the seat and arrived at the hall to loud cheers.

Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick acknowledged the results were "disappointing" but said he did not believe there was a seismic shift in politics in the UK — where there was "no great love" for Mr Starmer — and predicted results in other parts of England would be more favourable for the Tories.

Lord Barwell, ex-prime minister Theresa May’s former chief of staff, said the election results in London were "catastrophic" for the Conservatives and should serve as a "wake-up call" for the party,

In the face of mounting criticism of Mr Johnson’s leadership, Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden defended the prime minister and insisted he was the right person to lead the party into the next general election.

“I think looking at the picture of the results so far, they demonstrate that whilst there have been difficult results, they are consistent with what you’d expect with us from mid-term,” he told Sky News.

“Labour are certainly not on the path to power and I believe that Boris Johnson does have the leadership skills, in particular the energy and the dynamism that we need during this difficult period of time.”

Renowned polling guru Sir John Curtice said Tory MPs will worry about the results in southern England, where many of them have seats. He said there remains a "very substantial legacy of the impact of Brexit".

In other developments:

· Labour lost Hull to the Liberal Democrats

· Labour gained Southampton from the Conservatives

· The Tories lost Worcester to no overall control

· The Conservatives lost West Oxfordshire, which contains David Cameron’s former Witney constituency, to no overall control

· Voters in Bristol decided to abolish the post of mayor in a referendum

· In Rutland, where there was not even an election, council leader Oliver Hemsley quit the Conservative group

· In Northern Ireland, counting will begin to decide on the formation of the Stormont Assembly, with Sinn Fein vying with the DUP to become the largest party

After official results were declared from 62 councils, the Tories had lost control of four authorities and suffered a net loss of 97 seats, Labour had a net gain of two councils and 52 councillors, the Lib Dems had gained one council and 40 seats, while the Greens had added 19 councillors.

The loss of Wandsworth will be a significant blow because of its symbolic status in London. It turned blue in 1978, a year before Margaret Thatcher’s election as prime minister and was reputedly her favourite council, noted for its low taxes.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said “history has been made” with the victory.

Mid-term elections are always difficult for a governing party, although as many of the English seats were last contested in 2018 during Theresa May’s chaotic administration, opportunities for opposition parties to make further gains may be limited.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis insisted Mr Johnson remained the right person to lead the Conservatives, amid speculation that a bad set of election results — coupled with any further revelations about parties breaking lockdown rules — could see more Tory MPs submitting letters of no confidence.

Mr Lewis told Sky News: “I absolutely think we can win the next election and I do think Boris Johnson is the right person to lead us into that.”

Policing Minister Kit Malthouse told the BBC: “The further away you get from London, our sense is that the picture is better for us.”

Labour’s campaign had been affected by Tory calls for Durham Police to look into whether Mr Starmer broke Covid-19 rules while campaigning before the 2021 Hartlepool by-election – suggestions he has dismissed as “mudslinging”.

The Tories have also complained about a secret pact between Labour and the Lib Dems to maximise Conservative pain in marginal seats, a claim denied by both opposition parties.

While Labour enjoyed success in London, there was a mixed picture elsewhere — with the loss of Hull blamed on local issues — but the party insisted it was winning back support in Brexit-supporting areas.

Shabana Mahmood, Labour’s national campaign co-ordinator, said it was a “turning point” for the party.

“After the disastrous results of 2019, these early results are showing the progress we have made thanks to Keir’s leadership," she said. "Labour is making headway in England, Scotland and Wales, taking over key Conservative councils and winning in vital parliamentary battlegrounds across the country."

Shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth acknowledged there was a mountain to climb for the Labour Party after the 2019 general election.

“It’s climbable but ... it’s a big mountain because we got an absolute hammering in 2019, the worst result since the 1930s,” he told the BBC.

Local elections for the devolved assembly in Belfast, Northern Ireland could see a pro-Irish nationalist party win for the first time, which could have huge constitutional implications for the four-nation UK's future, with predicted victors Sinn Fein committed to a vote on the reunification of Ireland.

The contest for Northern Ireland's power-sharing assembly is set to capture attention, after numerous polls put Sinn Fein ahead.

A University of Liverpool poll reported on Tuesday that the party remained on target to win comfortably with more than a quarter of the vote.

The pro-UK Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and cross-community Alliance Party were tied for second.

In Scotland, Labour is bidding to leapfrog the Conservatives into second place, behind the pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP), and remain the largest party in Wales.

Mr Johnson has tried to sideline the so-called partygate scandal that last month saw him become the first British prime minister to be fined for breaking the law while in office.

The Liberal Democrats focused on making further inroads in Tory heartlands – the “Blue Wall” in southern England – after recent Westminster by-election successes in North Shropshire and Chesham and Amersham.

Party leader Sir Ed Davey said: “I am optimistic that thanks to their hard work, the Liberal Democrats will gain ground in areas across the Blue Wall where voters are fed up of being taken for granted by the Conservatives.”

Labour Party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds said the results will give a reflection of how the party is now viewed by the public after it lost many long-held seats in traditional Labour heartlands in the 2019 general election.

“We are proud of the positive campaign we have run, based on a practical plan to tackle the cost-of-living crisis and the crime blighting our communities," she said. "Because we believe Britain deserves better."

“It’s going to be a long night and there will be ups and downs — we hold the majority of the seats up for election in England, so never expected big gains.

“These results will show the progress we have made thanks to Keir’s leadership since the disastrous 2019 election result.”

Mr Johnson won a landslide general election victory in 2019 by vowing to take the UK out of the European Union and reverse rampant regional inequality, but the pandemic has largely stalled his domestic plans and voters are predicted to be lost to opposition parties.