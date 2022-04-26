Heathrow Airport demands help to ensure smooth summer travel amid losses

Heathrow Airport has taken a swipe at the UK's Border Force as its figures for the first quarter of the year were revealed.

After weeks of chaos and long queues at Heathrow, bosses unveiled plans to hire over 1,000 new security officers to prepare for the summer season.

But the airport warned that, while it was prepared to do its part to ensure smooth travel for passengers, the Home Office also had a vital role to play as it has control of the country's border points.

“A smooth arrival journey is more important than ever as many people begin travelling again for the first time, and we rely on Border Force having the right plans and resources in place for the summer peak,” Heathrow said in a report released on Monday.

In recent weeks there has been a surge in demand for outbound travel from Britain after the final set of Covid-19 travel restrictions were lifted in March.

Staff shortages at Heathrow have blighted a return to travel as thousands of passengers were forced to stand in line for hours to pass through security and passport checks.

There were also lengthy queues at Manchester and Birmingham airports, where a lack of staff has also fuelled problems.

Some 9.7 million passengers passed through Heathrow in the first three months of the year, which was in line with forecasts. The west London airport has updated its 2022 passenger forecast from 45.5 million to 52.8 million, which would represent a return to 65 per cent of pre-pandemic numbers.

But despite the increase, Heathrow said it will not make a profit in 2022 as “demand remains very volatile”.

The losses incurred by Heathrow, the UK’s busiest airport, during the pandemic have now exceeded £4 billion.

“Demand remains very volatile and we expect these passenger numbers to drop off significantly after the summer," a spokesman for the airport said.

“We are already seeing airlines cancelling services into the autumn and the realities of higher fuel costs, lower GDP growth, the war in Ukraine and the ongoing pandemic will drag on demand.

“We are still in a pandemic, with many markets still closed, nearly 80 per cent with testing and vaccination requirements, and another variant of concern could see the return of UK travel restrictions.”

The airport saw a big surge in demand for last-minute bookings over the Easter holiday, and the summer period is expected to bring about further spikes in travel.

Heathrow said more than 95 per cent of passengers got through security within five minutes during the Easter getaway.

Terminal 4, which has been closed since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, will be back in operation by July to ease pressure on the other terminals in operation – T2, T3 and T5.

Bosses are also assisting airlines, ground-handlers and retailers to recruit staff after thousands of workers were laid off during the coronavirus crisis. Some 12,000 positions have opened up at the airport as the travel industry recovers.

John Holland-Kaye, Heathrow’s chief executive, said the airport hopes to reclaim its title as Europe’s largest airport as part of its efforts to beef up services.

“I want to thank colleagues who worked very hard to ensure the start of 2022 has gone to plan, and I want to reassure passengers that we’re redoubling our efforts to ensure this summer’s journeys go safely and smoothly,” he said.

“These past few weeks have only reinforced our view that passengers want easy, quick and reliable journeys every time they travel, and we can continue to deliver that for less than a 2 per cent increase in ticket prices.

“The CAA (Civil Aviation Authority) should be aiming to secure this win for passengers instead of pushing plans which will cut investment in service, increase queues and make delays a permanent feature post-Covid.

“We have a lot of work to do to reclaim Heathrow’s crown as Europe’s largest airport, which will deliver more competition and choice for passengers and more growth for Britain, and we need the regulator to help us do it.”