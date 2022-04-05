Heathrow and Manchester airports chaos: Police talks over easing misery for passengers

Travellers at Heathrow Airport and Manchester Airport were hit by further travel misery on Tuesday, as staff shortages due to Covid-19 led to more flight cancellations and extended waiting times.

British Airways made last-minute cancellations to three flights to or from Heathrow on Tuesday due to staff absences, a representative for the airline told The National. These were on top of about 100 cancellations made last week due to a range of factors, including ongoing travel restrictions in Asian destinations and the airline's scaling back process ahead of summer.

At least 98 of the axed flights had been due to leave or arrive at Heathrow on Tuesday. It is estimated that about 20,000 passengers will be affected by Tuesday’s cancellations alone.

Read more Heathrow Airport: Passengers stranded for days due to British Airways glitch

Budget carrier easyJet cancelled 60 flights to and from the UK on Monday, and a spokeswoman told The National that a similar number of trips had been axed on Tuesday due to higher than normal sickness rates among crew members.

Passengers queue for check-in at Manchester Airport on Tuesday morning. Getty Images

“EasyJet will operate the vast majority of its 1,525 flights today with a small proportion cancelled in advance to give customers the ability to rebook on to alternative flights,” the airline said in a statement. “We are sorry for any inconvenience for affected customers.”

Aviation data firm Cirium said 1,143 UK flights were cancelled last week, compared with just 197 during the same period in 2019.

The vast majority of last week’s cancellations were by easyJet and BA.

Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency, said: “This is a staggering level of flight cancellations caused by a cocktail of not having enough staff in place and Covid-induced staff shortages.

“Airlines are certainly seeing a high level of demand to fly, but are simply unable to cope with that demand due to a lack of resources.

“It’s a nightmare situation for airlines and airports at the moment.”

Large queues formed outside Heathrow on Tuesday morning, City AM newspaper reported, as frantic passengers took to social media to inquire about the increased waiting times.

The fast-track security service at Terminal 3 was closed on Tuesday morning, and staff said they could not say when it would be up and running again. T3 serves major carriers for long-haul travel including Emirates, Virgin Atlantic, Delta Air Lines and Qantas.

Manchester Airport has also been hit by major travel disruption in recent days, and lines of passengers began forming outside terminals as early as 4.45am on Tuesday. Some people had to queue for hours for their flights on Monday and at the weekend.

The majority of schools in Britain closed for Easter holidays last Friday, prompting many families to make a dash for travel.

The airport previously apologised and said the industry was “facing staff shortages and recruitment challenges".

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said police and firefighters could be called in to calm the chaos at the region’s airport. Mr Burnham said he would meet airport bosses to discuss the “concerning” situation.

“I have been in touch with colleagues at Greater Manchester Police at the weekend to see what we can do to support the airport,” he said.

“It's a difficult moment for airports around the world having laid low for the pandemic, they've had to scale up very quickly. We understand the challenges that we've got.”

He suggested outside intervention may be required at the airport, asking: “Can we work with our fire service and police service to do a little more to help the airport manage some of the pressures that it has?”

Heathrow through the years