Chaos at Heathrow and Manchester airports caused by long queues and delays

Passengers at Heathrow Airport were facing long queues on Sunday as the Easter holidays got under way.

The airport blamed the disruption on Covid-19 checks required by destinations and “high passenger volumes”.

But there were also reports of staff shortages and problems with the e-gate passport checkpoints, as travellers took to social media to air their frustrations.

READ MORE Heathrow passenger numbers depressed but hope rises with 12,000 new jobs

Some said they had waited hours to check in and take off as the airport confirmed “congestion” was affecting Terminal 2.

Other travellers said several automatic e-gates, which are staffed by the Border Force, were not operating properly.

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.

One passenger reported sitting on a plane for two hours waiting for take-off, and that the reason given was staff shortages.

The travel chaos comes at the start of the Easter break, with an increase in holidaymakers driving up passenger numbers.

“Due to high passenger volumes and the Covid documentation checks still required by many end destinations, Terminal 2 departures has experienced some congestion today," said a Heathrow representative.

“Our teams are supporting our airline partners to get passengers away on their journeys as quickly as possible and we apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.”

Expand Autoplay An aerial view of planes at the terminals of London's Heathrow Airport. 'The National' takes a look back at Heathrow through the years. All photos: Getty Images

Manchester Airport has had similar problems in recent weeks as it has struggled to cope with delays caused by more travellers amid a staff shortage.

Lengthy queues ahead of boarding flights have become common, while some landing turned to social media this weekend to voice their complaints at extensive waits in the baggage reclaim halls.

“We apologise to passengers whose experience at Manchester Airport has fallen short of the standards they expected," a spokesman for Manchester Airport said.

“As we recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, our whole industry is facing staff shortages and recruitment challenges.

“As a result, we are advising customers that security queues may be longer than usual and we encourage them to arrive at the earliest time recommended by their airline.

“Due to the security checks and training associated with these roles, it takes time for people to be able to start work in our operation.

“That is why we are exploring a number of short-term measures to deliver the best possible service we can, such as the use of agency staff and different ways in which existing colleagues can support our operation.

“We are aware similar challenges are being faced by airlines and third parties, such as baggage handling agents, operating on our site.

“Together, we are working hard to deliver the best possible service we can in the circumstances and to resolve these issues as quickly as possible.”

Meanwhile, easyJet cancelled more than 60 flights, blaming the disruption on high levels of staff sickness caused by Covid.

More than 100 flights have reportedly been axed, including 62 that were scheduled for Monday alone, most of which were cancelled at short notice on Saturday.

“As a result of the current high rates of Covid infections across Europe, like all businesses easyJet is experiencing higher than usual levels of employee sickness," an easyJet representative said.

"We have taken action to mitigate this through the rostering of additional standby crew this weekend, however, with the current levels of sickness we have also decided to make some cancellations in advance.

“Unfortunately it has been necessary to make some additional cancellations for today and tomorrow. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause to customers on affected flights.

“We have made 62 pre-emptive cancellations for flights to and from the UK for tomorrow [Monday] which represents a small proportion tomorrow’s total flying programme, which was planned to be more than 1,645 flights.

"We cancelled the majority of these yesterday.”