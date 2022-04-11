Heathrow Airport blames Covid checks for delays as up to 20,000 Easter passengers affected

London's Heathrow Airport blamed coronavirus checks for the long delays which have blighted the airport in recent weeks.

Problems were compounded as the airport struggled with staff shortages caused by Covid-19.

It is believed up to 20,000 passengers have been forced to cancel or alter their Easter plans after flights were cancelled at the weekend.

British Airways and easyJet said they cancelled more than 100 flights at Heathrow and Gatwick airports.

On Monday, the figure rose as British Airways cancelled 58 more domestic and European flights, and easyJet cut 32 more flights.

The problems came as Heathrow Airport recorded its busiest month since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring of 2020.

A spike in coronavirus-related staff absences, combined with difficulties in recruiting new staff, means the aviation sector has struggled to cope with passenger numbers in recent weeks.

The airport cut dozens of jobs during the pandemic and, now that the sector is returning to pre-pandemic activity, it is struggling to deal with staff sickness and is having to wait for recruits to pass stringent security checks.

Heathrow admit