British Airways cancels 78 Heathrow flights as Manchester Airport boss quits amid chaos

British Airways has cancelled 78 flights scheduled to go to or from Heathrow Airport on Wednesday, four of them a result of staff absences.

EasyJet, which is also grappling with higher than usual rates of staff sickness because of Covid-19, axed at least 30 flights from its schedule from Gatwick Airport on Wednesday.

The mass cancellations came as staff shortages because of Covid and issues with rehiring continue to blight the travel industry as it recovers from the pandemic, causing chaos at UK airports. Manchester Airport's boss stepped down on Tuesday after days of harsh criticism over long queues.

Last week BA cancelled many of its flights after a decision to reduce its schedule until the end of May to boost reliability, as well as routes suspended for several months because of ongoing Covid restrictions in some destinations.