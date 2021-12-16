Passenger charges at Heathrow Airport to rise by more than half

Heathrow Airport in west London is set to increase passenger charges by more than half as it seeks to claw back pandemic-induced losses from lower numbers of travellers.

The Civil Aviation Authority, the UK’s aviation regulator, said the cap on the airport’s price per passenger would be raised from its current level of £19.60 to £30.19 on January 1.

Charges are paid by airlines but are generally passed on to passengers in air fares.

The CAA said the increased price “reflects the uncertainty of the recovery of passenger volumes at the airport from the pandemic, particularly following the emergence of new information about the Omicron variant of Covid-19”.

Since the Omicron variant was first detected in the UK in November, the Conservative government has imposed a new set of travel restrictions, including more testing requirements, that are likely to push down passenger numbers.

Airlines and travel firms have criticised ministers’ approach and urged them to drop the measures to help the sector recover from the coronavirus crisis.

The cap will move up or down depending on factors such as passenger numbers and commercial revenue.

After Heathrow got permission from the CAA to charge airlines more, the UK’s busiest airport said it was disappointed with the figure. The revised figure may not be enough to support Heathrow to improve passenger services, the airport said.

“We are extremely disappointed in this interim decision from the CAA,” a spokesman said.

“It relies on rushed analysis and will undermine passenger experience at the UK’s hub airport.

“As an example, the CAA’s flawed analysis assumes that operating costs at Heathrow next year will be £173 million lower than our budget.

“This is even lower than we were able to achieve in 2020, when we served half as many passengers with only one runway and two terminals operating and the benefit of a government furlough scheme.

“There are material and basic errors in many aspects of the CAA’s assessment.

“Uncorrected, this risks leaving Heathrow without sufficient cash flow to support investment in improving passenger service and resilience.”

Heathrow, the UK’s busiest airport, said in September its losses from the Covid pandemic had hit £3.4 billion.

Passenger numbers are around 40 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.