Three women and a man stabbed to death in London

Man arrested on suspicion of murder following incident at home in Bermondsey area

Neil Murphy
Apr 25, 2022

Four people have been stabbed to death at a home in south-east London.

The victims, three women and a man, were all pronounced dead at the scene in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, in the early hours of Monday.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of a disturbance at around 1.40am and forced their way into a home, where they found four people with serious injuries.

Police said another man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. All five people are believed to have known each other.

Officers are still in the process of contacting the victims’ families.

