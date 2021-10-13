Teenager killed on London playing field was Afghan migrant student

A teenager stabbed to death on a playing field in London was an Afghan-born migrant who has been in the country for two years, his family said.

Hazrat Wali, 18, died in hospital on Tuesday after being attacked in Twickenham, police said on Wednesday.

Relatives said Wali, of Notting Hill, West London, arrived in the UK from Afghanistan two years ago. He was attending Richmond upon Thames College, close to where he was killed.

READ MORE Attacker with bow and arrow kills several people in Norway

“Hazrat was a very good boy," a relative said. "He came here to study, he was living all on his own in London.

"His immediate family are all back in Afghanistan. I saw him in hospital. He had a fight is all that I’ve heard."

Officers are examining CCTV surveillance cameras and speaking to witnesses, who have said there was a fight on the field right before Wali was stabbed.

"We are still working to establish the motive behind this tragic attack and are following a number of leads,” Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Tunstall said.

"We know a lot of people were on the field at the time and I'd urge anyone who has not yet spoken to police to contact us immediately."

The teenager was attacked about 4.45pm on Tuesday and died in hospital an hour later.

The scene of the attack is metres from Richmond upon Thames College, which confirmed on Wednesday that the victim was one of its students.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the student's family and friends at this difficult time," said the college's principal, Dr Jason Jones.

"This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns and questions for our students, parents, staff and local community."