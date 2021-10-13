Attacker with bow and arrow kills several people in Norway

Several people have been killed and wounded in Norway by a man armed with a bow and arrows, police say.

Norwegian police declined to comment on the number of casualties, but said they would investigate whether the attack in Kongsberg was an act of terrorism.

“It's natural to consider whether this was an act of terror,” Kongsberg police chief Oyvind Aas said.

Initial reports indicated that at least four people had been killed.

Mr Aas said there was “a confrontation” between officers and the assailant.

“The man who carried out the act has been arrested by the police, and there is no active search for more people. Based on the information we have, there is one person behind this,” he said.

Police were alerted to the attack about 6.30pm and arrested the man about 20 minutes later. The community is 66 kilometres south-west of Oslo.

Police at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg. AP

The man walked around the city shooting at people with arrows, police said. Several people were wounded in shops.

He has not been questioned yet and his motive was unknown, Mr Aas said.

City officials invited people who were affected by the attack and their relatives to gather for support at a local hotel.