Britain's Prince William and Kate lead royal Easter Sunday without Queen Elizabeth

The queen, 95, misses traditional service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at St George's Chapel for the Easter Sunday service. Getty
The National
Apr 17, 2022

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate led the royal family in celebrating Easter Sunday after Queen Elizabeth II stayed away from a traditional church service.

The queen, who turns 96 on Thursday and has suffered what have widely been described as mobility problems, did not make her usual appearance at St George's Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, walked to the chapel with their two eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

READ MORE
Harry and Meghan in Europe for Invictus Games in first public event since royal split

Behind them were the queen's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, with their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Princess Eugenie walked alongside Peter Phillips and his children Savannah and Isla, while Zara and Mike Tindall brought their eldest daughter Mia.

Princess Eugenie, Peter Phillips and his daughters Isla and Savannah in the grounds of Windsor Castle. Getty

Princess Eugenie, Peter Phillips and his daughters Isla and Savannah in the grounds of Windsor Castle. Getty

Heir to the throne Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, who represented the queen at a Maundy Thursday service at the same chapel, did not attend.

Meanwhile, Prince William's brother Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, spent Sunday morning at an athletics track for the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

The couple, who quit royal duties and moved to America in 2020, were widely reported to have stopped in Britain to see the queen and Prince Charles on their way to The Hague.

The monarch marked 70 years on the throne in February but has been mainly been carrying out duties virtually in recent months and has missed a number of prominent events.

After spending a night in hospital in October, she spent the next three months under doctors’ orders conducting only light duties and contracted the coronavirus in February.

She did attend a memorial service at Westminster Abbey for her husband Prince Philip, who died aged 99 last year. Platinum jubilee events to mark the queen's service are planned for June.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle at the opening of the Invictus Games in The Hague. AFP

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle at the opening of the Invictus Games in The Hague. AFP

Updated: April 17, 2022, 12:39 PM
The UK royal familyQueen Elizabeth IIPrince WilliamUK
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Prince William and Kate lead royal Easter service without queen
An image that illustrates this article Pope pleads for peace in an 'Easter of war' in Ukraine
An image that illustrates this article Putin ‘believes Russia is winning’ Ukraine war
An image that illustrates this article Archbishop condemns UK's 'awful' Rwanda plan for asylum seekers