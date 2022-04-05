Boris Johnson holds talks with president of Ghana at Number 10

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the security situation in Africa with the Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo when they met for bilateral talks in Downing Street on Tuesday.

Mr Johnson welcomed Mr Akufo-Addo to Number 10, as the pair posed for photographs on the steps of the UK prime minister's official London residence.

"I’m overjoyed to see you as ever," Mr Johnson said to Mr Akufo-Addo.

READ MORE Ukraine war wheat shortages could cause civil unrest in Africa, warns bank head

Mr Johnson did not respond to shouted questions from the media outside asking if Russian President Vladimir Putin was “committing genocide” and if Nato needed to get involved to “prevent further war crimes”.

The prime minister said discussions with Mr Akufo-Addo would include the security situation in Africa and in Europe.

“It’s a great, great pleasure to welcome to London again, because you’re a habitual visitor to Number 10, my longstanding friend, President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana," Mr Johnson said.

“A great, great friend of this country and I look forward to talking about many issues with you again, now I guess the security situation in Africa and of course in Europe and many, many other issues.”

Expand Autoplay UAE authorities have started distributing food parcels to those in need in Ghana, Angola and Uganda. All photos by Wam

Mr Akufo-Addo told Mr Johnson he would “bring you up to speed with what’s going on in West Africa”.

The talks came as Mr Akufo-Addo earlier this week launched Destination Ghana, a new tourism initiative for the country following the Covid pandemic.

In January, Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied being involved in talks with the UK about hosting a migrant processing facility.