British ships deliver Nato military supplies to bolster Baltic Sea security

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

UK ships have delivered military supplies to Nato to bolster security in the Baltic Sea amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Royal Navy vessels brought military vehicles and equipment to resupply the UK-led Nato battlegroup in Estonia, an area of “geographical interest” in the conflict.

They also conducted navigation patrols and exercises alongside ships and aircraft from six Joint Expeditionary Force nations.

The Baltic Sea is of vital strategic importance in ensuring stability and freedom of navigation in the area, especially since the war broke out.

It comes as UK personnel in Poland and Estonia was doubled to boost Nato deployment on the eastern flank of the conflict zone.

HMS Northumberland and sister ship HMS Richmond worked with warships from Denmark, Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to deliver Nato supplies.

Expand Autoplay People stand in front of a Ukrainian national flag while watching dark smoke and flames rising from a fire following an air strike in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. AFP

The UK’s new RAF Poseidon P8A submarine hunter aircraft practised working with the ships to spot enemy vessels.

“Activities such as these in the Baltic Sea are routine business for us and our JEF partners, in one of our principal areas of geographical interest,” said Maj Gen Jim Morris, commander of the UK Standing Joint Force HQ, which leads the JEF.

“Given the current level of aggression being displayed by Russia, there has never been a more important time to ensure that freedom of navigation is maintained in the Baltic Sea.”

“Our short but intense period in the Baltic Sea has seen Richmond integrate with a number of JEF nations and I have been highly impressed with the adaptability and professionalism of the ship’s company,” said Chris L’Amie, the commanding officer of HMS Richmond.