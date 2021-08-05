Belarus shuts border with Lithuania in dispute over migrant crossings

Migrants at a newlrefugee camp in the Rudninkai military training ground in Lithuania. AP

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has ordered security forces to tighten control over the border with Lithuania amid a dispute between the two countries.

Lithuania, an EU member, this week started turning away migrants attempting to cross from Belarus after facing a surge of mostly Iraqi migrants in the past few months.

The influx of migrants is seen by Lithuania as retaliation by Mr Lukashenko after the EU imposed sanctions on his country for diverting a Ryanair flight to the capital, Minsk, and arresting a dissident on board.

The surge of Iraqis and others is emerging as another source of tension between autocratic Belarus and its European neighbours to the west.

European Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Monday that Belarus was cynically exploiting the hopes of Iraqi migrants by sending them on fruitless journeys.

While the new arrivals can apply for asylum in Lithuania, many are not thought to be refugees and will be returned home if their claims fail.

On Tuesday, Lithuania said it reserved the right to use force to stop such illegal immigration and turned away 180 people attempting to enter the country.

Mr Lukashenko ratcheted up his response on Thursday by ordering security agencies to “close every metre of the border” with Lithuania to prevent migrants being turned back to Belarus.

“God forbid they start implementing the policy of removing people they invited over there through official border crossing points,” he said.

“Starting from today, not a single person should set foot on the territory of Belarus from the adjacent side, be it from the south or from the west.”

Authorities in Belarus this week alleged that Iraqi immigrants forcibly expelled from Lithuania to Belarus had injuries, including dog bites, and had to be admitted to hospital.

Belarus also claimed on Wednesday that a “non-Slavic” person died from injuries at a border town but Lithuania dismissed the report as propaganda from a hostile regime.

Lithuania’s Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite called the report a “nonsense, a Brothers Grimm fairy tale”.

Defence Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said it was an “obvious provocation”. "Lithuania is under hybrid attack and spreading such information is a classic example of this process,” he said.

Lithuania, a nation of less than three million people, has no physical barriers on its 675-kilometre border with Belarus. About 4,090 migrants, most of them from Iraq, have crossed this year from Belarus into Lithuania.

The Lithuanian Interior Ministry this week distributed a video shot from a helicopter, showing large groups of immigrants being escorted to Lithuania’s border by Belarusian border guard vehicles.

Polish media report that some migrants have sought to enter EU member Poland from Belarus, although on a lesser scale.

The Belarusian State Border Committee said on Thursday that Lithuania “continues to force migrants to trespass the Belarusian border” and reported an attempt to “aggressively remove eight migrants … to the Belarusian territory”.

The border dispute comes as Belarus faces intense scrutiny over a series of international incidents.

Belarusian Olympic athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya in Warsaw after Poland granted her a humanitarian visa. AFP

Belarus Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya this week decided to defect as she was being driven to a Tokyo airport after her grandmother told her it was not safe to return home.

The 24-year-old athlete, who was granted a humanitarian visa by Poland, caused a furore on Sunday when she said coaches angry at her criticism had ordered her to fly home from Tokyo.

After seeking protection from Japanese police, she flew on Wednesday to Poland instead of Belarus.

“Grandmother called me when they were already driving me to the airport," she said.

"Literally, I had some 10 seconds. She called me, all that she told me was: 'Please do not come back to Belarus, it's not safe'.

“That's it, she hung up. I would want to return to Belarus. I love my country. I did not betray it and I hope I will be able to return."

In another incident, Ukranian police opened a murder investigation after a Belarusian dissident was found dead in the capital Kiev.

Vitaly Shishov, 26, was discovered hanged in a park near his home in Kiev on Tuesday.

Detectives said they were pursuing several lines of inquiry, including “murder disguised as a suicide”.

On Wednesday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson increased pressure on Mr Lukashenko by pledging his full support for opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

Mr Tsikhanouskaya last year lost an election to Mr Lukashenko in a vote decried by western leaders as illegitimate.

The most expensive investment mistake you will ever make When is the best time to start saving in a pension? The answer is simple – at the earliest possible moment. The first pound, euro, dollar or dirham you invest is the most valuable, as it has so much longer to grow in value. If you start in your twenties, it could be invested for 40 years or more, which means you have decades for compound interest to work its magic. “You get growth upon growth upon growth, followed by more growth. The earlier you start the process, the more it will all roll up,” says Chris Davies, chartered financial planner at The Fry Group in Dubai. This table shows how much you would have in your pension at age 65, depending on when you start and how much you pay in (it assumes your investments grow 7 per cent a year after charges and you have no other savings). Age $250 a month $500 a month $1,000 a month 25 $640,829 $1,281,657 $2,563,315 35 $303,219 $606,439 $1,212,877 45 $131,596 $263,191 $526,382 55 $44,351 $88,702 $177,403

Top 10 in the F1 drivers' standings 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 202 points 2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 188 3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 169 4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 117 5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari 116 6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 67 7. Sergio Perez, Force India 56 8. Esteban Ocon, Force India 45 9. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 35 10. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault 26

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

Various Artists

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Other ways to buy used products in the UAE UAE insurance firm Al Wathba National Insurance Company (AWNIC) last year launched an e-commerce website with a facility enabling users to buy car wrecks. Bidders and potential buyers register on the online salvage car auction portal to view vehicles, review condition reports, or arrange physical surveys, and then start bidding for motors they plan to restore or harvest for parts. Physical salvage car auctions are a common method for insurers around the world to move on heavily damaged vehicles, but AWNIC is one of the few UAE insurers to offer such services online. For cars and less sizeable items such as bicycles and furniture, Dubizzle is arguably the best-known marketplace for pre-loved. Founded in 2005, in recent years it has been joined by a plethora of Facebook community pages for shifting used goods, including Abu Dhabi Marketplace, Flea Market UAE and Arabian Ranches Souq Market while sites such as The Luxury Closet and Riot deal largely in second-hand fashion. At the high-end of the pre-used spectrum, resellers such as Timepiece360.ae, WatchBox Middle East and Watches Market Dubai deal in authenticated second-hand luxury timepieces from brands such as Rolex, Hublot and Tag Heuer, with a warranty.

LIVING IN... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Brief scores Barcelona 2 Pique 36', Alena 87' Villarreal 0

Tori Amos

Sri Lanka-India Test series schedule 1st Test July 26-30 in Galle 2nd Test August 3-7 in Colombo 3rd Test August 12-16 in Pallekele

If you go The flights Etihad (www.etihad.com) and Spice Jet (www.spicejet.com) fly direct from Abu Dhabi and Dubai to Pune respectively from Dh1,000 return including taxes. Pune airport is 90 minutes away by road. The hotels A stay at Atmantan Wellness Resort (www.atmantan.com) costs from Rs24,000 (Dh1,235) per night, including taxes, consultations, meals and a treatment package.



Results 4pm: Al Bastakiya – Listed (TB) $150,000 (Dirt) 1,900m; Winner: Panadol, Mickael Barzalona (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer) 4.35pm: Dubai City Of Gold – Group 2 (TB) $228,000 (Turf) 2,410m; Winner: Walton Street, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 5.10pm: Mahab Al Shimaal – Group 3 (TB) $228,000 (D) 1,200m; Winner: Canvassed, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson 5.45pm: Burj Nahaar – Group 3 (TB) $228,000 (D) 1,600m; Winner: Midnight Sands, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson 6.20pm: Jebel Hatta – Group 1 (TB) $260,000 (T) 1,800m; Winner: Lord Glitters, Daniel Tudhope, David O’Meara 6.55pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 – Group 1 (TB) $390,000 (D) 2,000m; Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass 7.30pm: Nad Al Sheba – Group 3 (TB) $228,000 (T) 1,200m; Winner: Final Song, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor

The biog Name: Marie Byrne Nationality: Irish Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption Book: Seagull by Jonathan Livingston Life lesson: A person is not old until regret takes the place of their dreams

Match info: Real Betis v Sevilla, 10.45pm (UAE)

The specs Engine: 2.2-litre, turbodiesel Transmission: 6-speed auto Power: 160hp Torque: 385Nm Price: Dh116,900 On sale: now

Key findings Over a period of seven years, a team of scientists analysed dietary data from 50,000 North American adults.

Without Remorse Directed by: Stefano Sollima Starring: Michael B Jordan 4/5

