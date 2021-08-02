EU: Iraqi migrants 'cynically exploited' by Belarus

Migrants are seen outside tents at a camp near the border town of Kapciamiestis, Lithuania. AFP

Belarus is cynically exploiting the hopes of Iraqi migrants by sending them on fruitless journeys to the EU border in an act of aggression against the bloc, European Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Monday.

Thousands of mainly Iraqi migrants have entered EU member Lithuania from Belarus in recent months, a route which saw only 74 such crossings last year.

Belarus is suspected of orchestrating the wave of arrivals to retaliate against EU sanctions following a disputed election.

Visiting Lithuania on Monday, Ms Johansson said it must be made clear to migrants that “this is not a new route”.

She said Brussels had held constructive talks with Iraq and other countries aimed at informing migrants that travelling to Belarus was a road to nowhere.

While the new arrivals can apply for asylum in Lithuania, many are not thought to be refugees and will be returned home if their claims fail. Some are currently living in camps on the border.

“We need to make sure that people can be sent back to the country of origin, and also to do all that we can do to prevent these flights coming to Minsk with more people,” Ms Johansson said.

“They are being cynically exploited by the Lukashenko regime with false hopes and false routes,” she said, referring to Belarus's President Alexander Lukashenko.

Lithuania’s Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte expressed hope that the EU’s efforts in Iraq would help to ease the situation. Brussels is also pledging financial support to Vilnius.

“The EU has opportunities to make use of its negotiating capacity with the Iraqi government,” Ms Simonyte said.

Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said in July that Baghdad would investigate alleged people smuggling to Europe from its territory.

EU border agency Frontex has deployed guards and helicopters to help Lithuania protect its frontier, while Europol works to break up alleged smuggling gangs. About 3,000 people have entered Lithuania.

Lithuania’s northern neighbour, Latvia, has not seen a similar spike in arrivals but has asked Frontex for help as a precaution.

Sanctions dispute

Brussels suspects that the migrants are ferried to Minsk on flights from Baghdad and Istanbul, then transported to the border with Lithuania.

“The institutions of the [Belarusian] regime are taking part, in one way or another, in the organisation of the flow,” said Ms Simonyte.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned what he called the "instrumentalisation" of migrants and refugees by Belarus.

“Using human beings in need to advance political goals violates fundamental European values and principles,” he said.

The EU imposed sanctions on Belarus last year after Mr Lukashenko claimed victory in an election seen by the opposition as rigged.

Quote What we are facing is an aggressive act from the Lukashenko regime Ylva Johansson

Mr Lukashenko’s main challenger, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, has been living in exile in Lithuania since fleeing Belarus in the election’s violent aftermath.

Lithuania has refused a request to extradite Ms Tsikhanouskaya and last month granted her diplomatic status in a symbolic gesture.

Sanctions on Belarus have been tightened following the arrest of a Belarusian opposition figure who was detained on board a Ryanair jet in May.

Belarus’s military forced the plane to land in Minsk citing a supposed bomb threat, which was widely regarded as a ruse to arrest the journalist.

“What we are facing [at the border] is an aggressive act from the Lukashenko regime, one that is designed to provoke,” said Ms Johansson.

“The EU has a lot of power when we reach out to third countries, and that’s why we need to do that, and Lithuania should not be left alone.”

Schedule for Asia Cup Sept 15: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka (Dubai) Sept 16: Pakistan v Qualifier (Dubai) Sept 17: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi) Sept 18: India v Qualifier (Dubai) Sept 19: India v Pakistan (Dubai) Sept 20: Bangladesh v Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi) Super Four Sept 21: Group A Winner v Group B Runner-up (Dubai) Sept 21: Group B Winner v Group A Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 23: Group A Winner v Group A Runner-up (Dubai) Sept 23: Group B Winner v Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 25: Group A Winner v Group B Winner (Dubai) Sept 26: Group A Runner-up v Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 28: Final (Dubai)

Petrarch: Everywhere a Wanderer

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

