Sabita Thanwani: Tunisian Maher Maaroufe arrested over 'murder' of London student

A Tunisian man has been arrested in London on suspicion of murder and assault after the death of a student in the city.

Maher Maaroufe, 22, was detained on Sunday, a day after 19-year-old Sabita Thanwani died at student accommodation in the city’s Clerkenwell district.

Maaroufe, of no fixed address, remained in police custody on Monday.

“I would like to thank everyone for publicising and sharing our appeal to trace Maaroufe,” said Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, who is leading the investigation.

“Sabita's family have been updated with this development and continue to be supported by specially trained officers. Our deepest condolences are with them.

“I would ask everyone to respect their privacy at this indescribably devastating time for them as they come to terms with Sabita's murder.”

Maher Maaroufe in photos released by London police.

Officers were called to Arbour House, a student accommodation building, at around 5.10am on Saturday to reports that Ms Thanwani, a British national, was injured.

Ms Thanwani, believed to be a student at City, University of London, suffered serious neck injuries. Despite efforts by medics to save her, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified Maaroufe as a suspect.

They said Maaroufe has links across London, particularly in the Marble Arch, Edgware Road, and Lewisham areas.

Police also released images of Maaroufe as part of the hunt.