Racism a 'pervasive problem in chemical sciences'

Talented black chemists leave the academic profession after undergraduate studies due to “pervasive” inequalities, according to a report by the Royal Society of Chemistry.

The report, Missing Elements, revealed disparities in treatment of people from black and minority ethnicities in the field restricted their access to research funding and left them underrepresented at senior levels in chemistry.

Head of the professional association, Dr Helen Pain, said the report’s findings showed “unfortunately, racism, discrimination and ethnic inequalities are a reality in the chemical sciences, just as they are in our wider society”.

Talented Black chemists leave the profession at every stage of their career path. People from Black and minoritised ethnicities are underrepresented at senior levels in industry and academia.



Of the 575 chemistry professors in the UK, just one is black, the statistical data gathered by the Royal Society of Chemists revealed.

During his 15 years at the University of Nottingham, every single one of Professor Robert Mokaya’s research projects have been turned down for funding by the country’s main chemistry funding body, the UK Research and Innovation agency.

"That is not typical for a professor," he said.

"I have had research papers published which I would have expected would have enabled me to obtain funding to do follow-up research.”

Specialising in the study of materials for sustainable energy storage, Professor Mokaya has had numerous publications in scientific journals and was able to continue his research with funding from charities and learned societies, like the Royal Society, of which he is a trustee.

Professor Mokaya said he wondered if his rejections were typical for someone with his surname. The report’s findings suggest so.

Only 12 per cent of research grants awarded in the chemical sciences are to those from a minoritised ethnic background, and only one per cent identify as bl